A COMMENTARY provided to the New Zealand Freedom Vanners social media site has outlined the chilling totalitarian controls about to be imposed on motoring and movement in general by their fake conservative National Party coalition government headed by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The article focuses on new “speed cameras” being rolled out across the country. These are likely the same as new cameras being rolled out by Australian states.

University of Auckland professor Gehan Gunasekara has also spoken to Reality Check Radio on new legislation being used by Statistics New Zealand to establish a “Persistent Unique Identifier” which will allow governments to track individuals in real time every time they interact with a government department.

The Freedom Vanners group has been told that the new “speed cameras” have almost nothing to do with road safety or speed, according to contributor “Ryan Carnation”.

“There is at least seven of these going up locally. None will be activated until the net is fully setup,” he says.

Referring to a Transit NZ press release he said there was no reason for people to be deceived as to the real reason for the cameras.

“By now many of you are aware that 12 private mega-data centers, and at least one secretly built at Whenuapai military base by government, are to gather information and collate every shred of information on every single individual in real time.

“Yes every transaction has to be consented to, and you have heard that warning before. It’s been in text for over 2000 years. This is why the recent compulsory Digital ID bill was bought in.”

The NZ government has released an online digital ID system called Realme, described as “a secure login service that lets people access online services from government departments using a single username and password.

“Realme was the intro, now it’s being enacted by Internal Affairs. If you apply for a driver licence, renewal, or pension then you must get your new number at that time, some are just allocated anyway if they already hold enough info,” says Ryan Carnation.

“That includes every purchase, (facial recognition catches those using cash in supermarkets and is already shared with police) travel, banking, council interactions, property, health records including what toxins you allowed to be injected.”

He said individuals’ fuel, electricity and gas energy use was also to be monitored and allocated per household.

“MBI (Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment) have already done this phase, with just limits to be agreed to.

“Social media, carbon points – you should all know what that’s about. If not then do a bit of research away from local media.”

“Most know that EVs changed to a Road User tax system (RUC). Most celebrated that as the old freebie system wasn’t fair – exactly what you were wanted to think.

“But already quietly announced is that excise tax is to stop at the pump and every car, every vehicle changes to the RUC system.”

Also relevant to this are “congestion charges”, which link to the 15-minute cities concept. The new suburbs of Millwater and Milldale north of Auckland are “blatant examples” of this.

Congestion charges already in law require real time surveillance.

“Then we have lots of toll roads planned. Yes we are being played. They are to be owned by corporations on the excuse we cant afford them, however you are paying for them plus the corporation’s profits on top of that,” he says.

Also related is the matter of warrant of fitness and registration stickers no longer being required.

The new system will be monitored and enforced with digital driver licences that will be needed to start any vehicle, in addition to 24×7 real-time surveillance of number plates, thermal image scanning for numbers if people in car, seat belts, vehicle make etc.

Further, every vehicle will be fitted with an ETRack device initially on pretence of paying the RUC (who can argue with paying a fair tax right? ).

So, the driver gets into his car, and logs into eTrack with his digital ID to get consent to start it.

Etrack is wired for remote engine cut-off (hence the push for new cars as its easier to enforce). But drivers will have to be real-time approved.

At this point it checks if you are socially compliant. Do you have enough carbon points, energy, points, social points, insurance, WOF, COF, Rego, tax paid, no outstanding fines and are you allowed to travel in that area?

Are the vaccines you and your children required under term “social responsibility” up to date? “Yes that term and restriction attached to it already been stated by Luxon,” says Ryan Carnation.

“Then it must check if your passengers are also compliant, not deemed fugitives.

“Its all there to be seen if you look. Start by looking up items on EVs, paying RUC then dig.

“Look up congestion charges. It’s already in law without saying the real reason it’s being bought in.”