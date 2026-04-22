After watching this video I am embarking on a process of processing the material into a form that is easier for people to understand if they don’t have nearly 2 hours to spend watching a video.

IT’S TRUE! Nanotech Found Inside Humans All Over The World | Jesse Beltran Interview

I just came across this interview with Jesse Beltan and Edward Szall who is making the documentary Nano Sapiens

Jesse Beltran and Edward Szall

Episode 51 of The Shawn Johnson Podcast just dropped, and it’s a game-changer unlike ANYTHING we’ve ever done before. For the very first time on the show, we broke new ground by watching a powerful segment of Edward Szall’s explosive documentary “Died Suddenly 2” LIVE during the episode.

It set the stage for a raw, unfiltered deep dive into topics that mainstream media refuses to touch



Joined by guests Edward Szall and Jesse Beltran, this episode pulls back the curtain on hidden technologies and elite agendas in ways that will leave you speechless. We played a MASSIVE, groundbreaking interview with former MI6 whistleblower Ralph Hassall, PhD in Chemistry, who is finally telling ALL.

This is no ordinary sit-down — it’s an hour-plus bombshell where he describes, in excruciating and meticulous detail, the nanotechnology that was weaponized against him by powerful forces. He lays out exactly how this tech invaded his body, hijacked his daily life, destroyed his health, and tore through his family’s world with devastating consequences. The emotional weight, the technical precision, and the sheer horror of what he endured make this one of the most important interviews we’ve ever aired.

Listeners are calling it life-altering — a true whistleblower moment that exposes how advanced covert tools are being deployed against ordinary people who dare to speak truth.



And because one mind-blowing segment wasn’t enough, we delivered a jaw-dropping bonus interview with Dr. Jack Cruz — world-class neurosurgeon and self-made Bitcoin billionaire. Dr. Cruz pulls no punches as he reveals what he’s learned inside the highest-level elite circles about the aggressive push to implant digital IDs into every human being on the planet.

He connects the dots directly to the Earth’s magnetosphere and warns that an extinction-level event is barreling toward us — one that will rock civilization to its core. He names the handful of safe “green zones” that offer any hope of survival when this happens and explains the real reasons behind the digital ID rollout with insider knowledge that only someone in his position could access. This isn’t speculation — it’s a high-level insider telling all, complete with the science, the timelines, and the survival strategy the public has never heard.



From nanotechnology horrors to planetary-scale threats and elite control mechanisms, Episode 51 is packed with revelations that will rewire how you see the world, your future, and the systems operating behind the scenes.

Edward Szall and Jesse Beltran brought the receipts, the courage, and the unscripted honesty that makes this podcast essential listening in 2026. Whether you’re already awake or just starting to question the narrative, this episode delivers the red-pill moments you’ve been waiting for.



We went longer, deeper, and bolder than ever because the truth demands it. If you want unfiltered conversations with real whistleblowers, billionaires, and documentarians who refuse to stay silent, this is the one you can’t miss. Download, share with everyone you know, and prepare to have your eyes opened wider than ever.

Here is a trailer for the movie, coming out in June, I believe

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: A First Look At The Upcoming Documentary Film “Nano Sapiens” Which Reveals The Covert Microchipping Of The World’s Population From The Director Of Died Suddenly, Jesse Beltran

https://banned.video/watch?id=68e812083e6012fd53553611

Here is the landmark Christianne van Wiyk film, the Human Antenna

The Human Antenna - OFFICIAL FILM

And an interview with Celeste Solum from a year ago

Havana Syndrome, Human Implants & DNA Control | Jesse Beltran & Celeste Solum