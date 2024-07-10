BREAKING! Next Pandemic Plans EXPOSED before Election, Bird Flu Vax Being Fast-Tracked | Redacted

July 10, 2024

by Leo Hohmann, Leo’s Newsletter:

Another plandemic appears to be in the offing, judging by the obsession that so many elites seem to have with the H5N1 strain of bird flu.

We’ve all heard about the slaughter of millions of poultry. Even some cattle.

And now they’ve called an “International Bird Flu Summit” to be held in Washington D.C. from October 2 to October 4, and according to the official online brochure for the event they will be discussing “a highly virulent strain of bird flu affecting both cattle and humans”…

This appears to be a tabletop exercise to war-game a coming bird flu pandemic, serving much the same purpose as Event 201 served in October 2019 in New York City for the approaching Covid pandemic.

The bird flu, of course, promises to be much worse, with a death rate of between 25 and 50 percent, at least that’s what we’re told.

The scare mongering is ratcheting up quickly, just as we approach the November presidential election. Whether this next pandemic will be timed for November or sometime in 2025, it’s not a good sign that the elites have scheduled this tabletop exercise.

The Bird Flu Summit appears to be looking for corporate sponsors, but it’s site does not list any names of sponsors as of July 9 when I checked.

On the list of topics for this summit, according to the conference website, the very first topic is “mass fatality management planning”…

Another breakout topic will be “Surveillance and Data Management,” under which is this description: “Discuss strategies for enhancing surveillance systems, early warning mechanisms, and rapid response protocols.”

Sounds like another justification for digital health passports, which is a form of digital identification for tracking human movement (and barring entry to certain venues unless you can prove you’ve been vaxxed).

Finland has recently become the first country to start vaccinating its population with an mRNA bird flu serum.

Finland has bought bird flu vaccines for 10,000 people, each consisting of two injections, as part of a joint European Union procurement of up to 40 million doses for 15 nations from manufacturer CSL Seqirus.

Meanwhile, Wired magazine reports, the US Government has awarded Moderna a $176 million contract to produce an mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine.

Here’s the full list of topics according to the Bird Flu Summit website:

Mass Fatality Management Planning

Surveillance and Data Management

Preparing Communities Strategies

Local Partnership & Participation

Delivery of Vaccine and Antiviral Medication

Medical Countermeasures

Socio-Economic Impact on Poultry and livestock Industries

Benefit-Risk Assessment: Public Health, Industry and Regulatory Perspectives

Prevention Education Efforts and Risk Communication

Command, Control and Management

Emergency Response Management

Business-Based Planning

School-Based Planning

Community-Based Planning

Under the heading “Who Should Attend,” the conference website lists the following:

Public Health Officials

Veterinarians and animal health professionals

Epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists

Policy Makers and Government Representatives

Pharmaceutical Industry

Professionals Academics, Researchers and Scientists

Industry Stakeholders in Poultry Production, Livestock, Diagnostics, Food Safety, and Healthcare

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

International Organizations & Agencies

Is it just me, or does it appear the globalists are gearing up for another big event? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.