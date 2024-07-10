An ‘International Bird Flu Summit’ just before the election
BREAKING! Next Pandemic Plans EXPOSED before Election, Bird Flu Vax Being Fast-Tracked | Redacted
‘International Bird Flu Summit’ to take place in Washington D.C. October 2-4: Conference called to discuss ‘Mass Fatality Management Planning’
July 10, 2024
by Leo Hohmann, Leo’s Newsletter:
Another plandemic appears to be in the offing, judging by the obsession that so many elites seem to have with the H5N1 strain of bird flu.
We’ve all heard about the slaughter of millions of poultry. Even some cattle.
And now they’ve called an “International Bird Flu Summit” to be held in Washington D.C. from October 2 to October 4, and according to the official online brochure for the event they will be discussing “a highly virulent strain of bird flu affecting both cattle and humans”…
This appears to be a tabletop exercise to war-game a coming bird flu pandemic, serving much the same purpose as Event 201 served in October 2019 in New York City for the approaching Covid pandemic.
The bird flu, of course, promises to be much worse, with a death rate of between 25 and 50 percent, at least that’s what we’re told.
The scare mongering is ratcheting up quickly, just as we approach the November presidential election. Whether this next pandemic will be timed for November or sometime in 2025, it’s not a good sign that the elites have scheduled this tabletop exercise.
The Bird Flu Summit appears to be looking for corporate sponsors, but it’s site does not list any names of sponsors as of July 9 when I checked.
On the list of topics for this summit, according to the conference website, the very first topic is “mass fatality management planning”…
Another breakout topic will be “Surveillance and Data Management,” under which is this description: “Discuss strategies for enhancing surveillance systems, early warning mechanisms, and rapid response protocols.”
Sounds like another justification for digital health passports, which is a form of digital identification for tracking human movement (and barring entry to certain venues unless you can prove you’ve been vaxxed).
Finland has recently become the first country to start vaccinating its population with an mRNA bird flu serum.
Finland has bought bird flu vaccines for 10,000 people, each consisting of two injections, as part of a joint European Union procurement of up to 40 million doses for 15 nations from manufacturer CSL Seqirus.
Meanwhile, Wired magazine reports, the US Government has awarded Moderna a $176 million contract to produce an mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine.
Here’s the full list of topics according to the Bird Flu Summit website:
Mass Fatality Management Planning
Surveillance and Data Management
Preparing Communities Strategies
Local Partnership & Participation
Delivery of Vaccine and Antiviral Medication
Medical Countermeasures
Socio-Economic Impact on Poultry and livestock Industries
Benefit-Risk Assessment: Public Health, Industry and Regulatory Perspectives
Prevention Education Efforts and Risk Communication
Command, Control and Management
Emergency Response Management
Business-Based Planning
School-Based Planning
Community-Based Planning
Under the heading “Who Should Attend,” the conference website lists the following:
Public Health Officials
Veterinarians and animal health professionals
Epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists
Policy Makers and Government Representatives
Pharmaceutical Industry
Professionals Academics, Researchers and Scientists
Industry Stakeholders in Poultry Production, Livestock, Diagnostics, Food Safety, and Healthcare
Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)
International Organizations & Agencies
Is it just me, or does it appear the globalists are gearing up for another big event? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.