An interesting view on Hitler from a Jewish rabbi
This is the view of a Jewish rabbi that goes everything we are taught.
Is it just more revisonist history?
Rabbi Yaron Reuven is not a nobody.
“Rabbi Yaron Reuven is an Orthodox kiruv (outreach) rabbi and founder of the non-profit BeEzrat HaShem Inc. Born in Israel and raised in the United States, he was a highly successful Wall Street multi-millionaire before leaving his financial career to teach Torah.
the absolute full version of European 20thC history can be found here, it is 11 hours long, worth the time ? Absolutely:
https://odysee.com/@AugustusBerg:a/Europa-The-Last-Battle-FULL:72
You wont see things in the way You were told once You see the alternative aspect
General Patton Discovered The Truth
https://rense.com/general92/patton.htm
It is more than likely Patton was murdered because of the below!!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/books/2014/09/22/bill-oreilly-killing-pattton-martin-dugard/15828297/
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As General Patton started to actually become acquainted with the defeated Germans and America's Soviet allies, Patton finally realised what he was in the midst of, and his opinions about the war, and both our enemies and allies changed drastically. What Patton realised was recorded in his diary, and in letters to everyone from his family and friends, to other military and government personnel.
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On May 7, 1945, just before the German capitulation, Patton had a conference in Austria with U.S. Secretary of War Robert Patterson. Patton was gravely concerned over the Soviet failure to respect the demarcation lines separating the Soviet and American occupation zones. He was also alarmed by plans in Washington for the immediate partial demobilisation of the U.S. Army.
Patton said to Patterson: "Let's keep our boots polished, bayonets sharpened, and present a picture of force and strength to the Red Army. This is the only language they understand and respect."
Patterson replied, "Oh, George, you have been so close to this thing so long, you have lost sight of the big picture."
Patton rejoined:
"I understand the situation. Their (the Soviet) supply system is inadequate to maintain them in a serious action such as I could put to them. They have chickens in the coop and cattle on the hoof - that's their supply system. They could probably maintain themselves in the type of fighting I could give them for five days. After that it would make no difference how many million men they have, and if you wanted Moscow I could give it to you. They lived on the land coming down. There is insufficient left for them to maintain themselves going back. Let's not give them time to build up their supplies. If we do, then . . . we have had a victory over the Germans and disarmed them, but we have failed in the liberation of Europe; we have lost the war!"
Patton's urgent and prophetic advice went unheeded by Patterson and the other politicians and only served to give warning about Patton's feelings to the alien conspirators behind the scenes in New York, Washington, and Moscow.