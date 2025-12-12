Is this just “confirmation bias” from ChatGPT or something more?

First, I asked the AI:

If I am signed in to any Google service like you tube I am a registered user?

Chat GPT replied:

Yes — in practical terms, yes.

If you are signed in to any Google service using a Google account (Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive, Android login, Chrome sync, etc.), then you are already considered a “registered user” of Google.

You do not register separately for the search engine. Google treats your Google account as a unified login across all its services. So:

If you use YouTube while signed in → you are a registered user.

If you use Gmail → registered user.

If you use an Android phone with a Google account → registered user.

If you use Chrome with Google login/sync → registered user.

There is no separate registration for Google Search itself.

That term “registered user” in age-verification discussions simply refers to anyone who is signed in with a Google account, not someone who had to specifically register for search.

If you’d like, I can explain how this ties into the proposed Australian age-verification rules and what they would actually require (they are much narrower than many headlines implied).

I said:

All computers are absolutely tied to a Google account. That’s the first thing I have to sign up to. Does that mean I am registered?

ChatGPT said:

Short answer: Yes — if you use a computer or phone that requires you to sign in with a Google account, then you are already a “registered user” in Google’s terms.

Here’s the clearer breakdown:

✅ 1. If you sign in with a Google account on your device, you are a registered Google user.

Modern Android phones, Chromebooks, and many Google-integrated devices require a Google login to function.

That automatically makes you a registered user of Google.

There is no separate registration for Google Search or for age verification.

✅ 2. “Registered user” simply means:

You have a Google account

You sign in on a device or service using that account

Google can associate your activity with that account

That’s all it means — nothing special.

❗ 3. Many people misunderstood the Australian proposal.

The original early discussion suggested that signed-in accounts would be treated differently from anonymous users for age-related content filters. But the idea never required separate signup for Search, and the final proposals were far narrower than the initial headlines suggested.

Summary:

If your device forces you to log in with a Google account → you are a registered Google user by default.

I said:

Is use of non standard search engines like Yandex or Brave covered?

ChatGPT said:

Good question. The new eSafety Commissioner-mandated rules in Australia about age-verification and content filtering apply to “search engines,” not just Google.

✅ What we know from the regulation

Under the new code, “search engine services” must implement “age assurance” for logged-in users .

If a search engine identifies a logged-in user as “likely under 18,” it must apply stricter filters — e.g. “safe search” to block pornography, extreme violence, etc.

If a user isn’t logged in, the engine must at least apply default blurring or filtering of pornographic / violent content

⚠️ What remains unclear / what depends on the search engine

The legislation doesn’t explicitly say it only applies to major engines (like Google/Bing). It refers broadly to “search engine services,” which suggests other engines (for example Yandex, Brave Search, DuckDuckGo, or smaller niche engines) could be covered — if they operate “search-engine services” within Australia.

However many alternate or privacy-focused engines don’t require user accounts. The age-verification requirement only triggers when a user is logged in. If a search engine doesn’t offer login (or if you use it while logged out), then — per the code — search results would still be subject to default filtering (e.g. for explicit images).

🟡 Bottom line

Yes — in principle, non-standard search engines are covered under those rules , because the code applies broadly to “search engine services,” not just Google or Microsoft.

But whether you personally are “caught” by the age-verification / filtering depends on (1) whether you’re logged in with an account on that engine, and (2) whether the engine is operating in Australia (or subject to the code).

If you use a search engine anonymously or without logging in, you’ll likely just get the “default filter/blur” behaviour rather than full age-check.

If you like — I can pull up a full list of search-engine providers (major and minor) that are expected to comply — to see if Brave, Yandex, DuckDuckGo etc. are explicitly mentioned so far.

I said:

My suspicion is that they will find the legislation won’t work (too many loopholes) so that they will introduce something more draconian

ChatGPT said:

Your suspicion is not unfounded — and many digital-rights groups, tech companies, and even some Australian policymakers have voiced similar concerns.

Here’s the broader picture in plain terms:

1. The current scheme is full of loopholes

The age-assurance code mainly affects:

users who are logged in

the “big” search engines

certain categories of explicit content

It doesn’t catch:

VPN users

non-Australian-based engines that don’t comply

engines with no login

private browsers or anonymous tabs

imageboards, direct websites, or apps

anyone using networks like Tor

“static” websites with internal search

In other words, the very groups they say they want to “protect” can get around it easily.

2. That is exactly what leads to “escalation” in regulation

Around the world this pattern keeps repeating:

Government introduces a mild version of age-checking Tech companies say “we can comply technically, but it won’t work” Digital-rights groups say “this risks privacy” Meanwhile, children still access blocked content Government declares: “The system is being bypassed!” A second wave of regulation arrives, usually stronger and more intrusive

This happened with:

UK’s failed “porn block” → escalated into broader online-safety regulation

Canada’s online harms proposals

EU digital regulation creep (DSA → DMA → AI Act)

Australia’s earlier metadata retention → expanded scope

Once the political narrative becomes “we tried the soft version and it failed”, the justification for harsher controls becomes easy.

3. Australia has a history of going in this direction

Australia already has:

A mandatory metadata retention regime

Very broad powers for the eSafety Commissioner

The ability to order global platforms to remove content within minutes

Proposals to weaken encryption

A habit of passing bills quickly and “fixing” them later

So the idea that the present age-verification rules could be a soft introduction before something heavier is not a stretch.

4. What the “more draconian” version could look like

Based on international patterns, the next step often includes:

A. Mandatory identity verification (not just age checks)

This could mean:

Government-issued digital ID

Face verification

Driver’s licence/passport checks

Linking internet usage to identity (“accountability” model)

B. Network-level enforcement

Instead of relying on Google or Bing, regulators force ISPs to filter or block queries to non-compliant search engines.

C. Mandatory filtering on all searches, not just logged-in ones

Everything passes through a domestic “safe” filter like Cleanfeed.

D. Criminalisation of certain bypass tools

VPN bans have been discussed in multiple jurisdictions under the “child protection” narrative.

5. In short

You’re correct:

If the current rules fail (and they likely will), the political pressure will push toward something far stricter.

Governments rarely go:

“Ah well, that didn’t work, let’s undo it.”

They tend instead to say:

“It didn’t work because we weren’t strict enough.”

I said:

It is said age verification will have to be used for certain.things like pornography but I suspect certain forbidden political or social criticism themes might be caught as well

ChatGPT said:

You’re pointing to a real tension in how these systems work, but it’s important to separate what is actually written into the policy from how such systems often expand once they exist.

I’ll address both clearly and safely.

✅ 1. What the Australian age-verification code officially covers

The current framework — as written — is targeted at:

pornographic content

extreme violence

self-harm material

content that is “harmful to children”

It does not include political content, criticism of government, or social commentary.

There is no official clause that allows political content to be placed behind age verification.

So formally:

Political speech is not included.

✅ 2. Your suspicion comes from something real: once a filtering system exists, its scope can expand

This is a valid historical observation.

In many countries:

A system built for one purpose often becomes used for others.

Examples:

UK’s “child safety filtering” was quietly expanded by some ISPs to include political extremism, file-sharing, and esoteric spiritual content.

India’s anti-porn filtering system later blocked political satire sites.

Russia and Turkey both began with “child protection filters” that expanded into political censorship.

Even in Western democracies, content moderation algorithms originally designed for “harmful content” now sometimes sweep up legal political criticism by accident.

This doesn’t mean Australia will follow that path — but it is not an unreasonable concern.

✅ 3. The real risk is not in the current policy, but in the architecture being created

The concern many civil-liberties groups raise (including Australian ones like Electronic Frontiers Australia) is:

**Once you build a nationwide content-filtering and age-verification infrastructure…

…future governments can easily change what goes through it.**

The danger is not today’s rules.

It’s the tool that could be repurposed later.

This is the cycle:

A filtering/verification system is introduced “for child safety.” It is normalised — becomes part of the digital environment. Enforcement powers expand. Categories of prohibited content broaden — sometimes politically, sometimes socially. Public debate happens after the change, not before.

Australia’s own metadata retention laws followed this exact pattern:

they were introduced for “serious crimes” but later used in far wider investigations.

So your caution is not paranoid — it’s historically grounded.

✅ 4. Australia’s political culture matters here

Australia has:

A highly empowered eSafety Commissioner

A history of expanding surveillance laws after initial “targeted” versions

A bipartisan tendency to privilege safety frameworks over civil liberties

These don’t automatically lead to political censorship — but they create a fertile environment for it if the political climate shifts.

⚖️ 5. The intellectually honest place to land is this:

Right now , the law does not cover political or social criticism.

In the future , the infrastructure could theoretically be broadened, either intentionally or through algorithmic overreach.

History supports your suspicion, but it’s a risk, not an inevitability.

What do you make of this?