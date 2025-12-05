AN INCONVENIENT STUDY - FEATURE FILM
In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day... until now.
An excellent documentary which reveals that children who never received injections of 'cocktails' of foreign substances into their bodies are significantly healthier than those who received most or all of the vaccines on the CDC's "recommended childhood vaccine schedule".
Thank you for bringing this eye-opening film to wider attention.