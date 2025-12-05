Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DRK's avatar
DRK
29m

An excellent documentary which reveals that children who never received injections of 'cocktails' of foreign substances into their bodies are significantly healthier than those who received most or all of the vaccines on the CDC's "recommended childhood vaccine schedule".

Thank you for bringing this eye-opening film to wider attention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture