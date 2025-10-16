Remember when you were told the mRNA injections were “safe and effective” because they were vaccines? Remember when vaccines were supposedly the safest medicines we have?

Both claims are lies.

The Double Deception You Need to Know About

Watch The Inconvenient Study by Del Bigtree/ICANN on their website or NZDSOS’ Rumble channel.

An Inconvenient Study released this week, won best film at the Malibu Film Festival. This documentary further exposes what public health authorities have hidden for decades: totally unvaccinated children have significantly fewer chronic health conditions.

Proper safety studies comparing each vaccine on the childhood schedule against an inert placebo have never been done. Likewise, the overall health outcomes between vaccinated and completely unvaccinated children have never been studied by the agencies charged with vaccine safety. However, other studies do exist that have shown the overall health of unvaccinated children to be greater.

Stanley Plotkin, the “Godfather of Vaccines,” has admitted under oath that proper safety studies don’t exist. He’s even published on this.

A long-suppressed study led by Dr Marcus Zervos, a former head of infectious diseases at Henry Ford Health, has emerged as a major controversy in the vaccine safety debate.

However, Dr Marcus Zervos, lead author, sat on his own study and didn’t submit it for peer review or publication. Hidden camera footage caught him confessing he won’t publish because the findings will be too damaging to his reputation and career.

mRNA injections have been labelled as “vaccines” to gain liability protection, lull the public into accepting them and to avoid stricter regulatory oversight. Genotoxicity and carcinogenicity studies are not required for vaccines.

So the mRNA injections were ‘grandfathered’ in by childhood jabs under false pretences, using a safety reputation which never existed.

And right now, NZ Health Minister Simeon Brown is pushing to increase 2-year-old vaccination rates to 95%. Just as evidence mounts that this strategy potentially has harmed generations of children.

The message for parents and individuals: do not blindly trust the ‘experts’, do your research, trust your own instincts.

Long Covid or Long Vax? The narrative from Big Pharma-sponsored papers continues.

Research Review, a publication for health practitioners, recently published a Pfizer-commissioned review on “Long Covid in Primary Care.” The entire document discusses prolonged inflammation, immune dysfunction, cardiovascular complications, and neurological symptoms following covid infection.

Which elephant doesn’t get mentioned? The role of the vaccine in causing the symptoms/conditions listed!

They are identical to known vaccine injuries. Myocardial inflammation, pericarditis, POTS, brain fog, cognitive impairment, persistent immune activation, multi-organ complications. All listed on the Pfizer Comirnaty’s 9 pages of adverse effects.

These symptoms might appear after covid infection, but in our research and experience, they are more common after vaccination.

The document admits elevated inflammatory markers persist for up to 2 years. It acknowledges spike protein in tissues long after infection.

But here’s what it doesn’t address: the vaccine produces more spike protein for far longer. It triggers the same inflammatory cascades, it causes the same tissue damage and immune dysregulation.

This article is propaganda dressed as medical education, a wolf in sheep’s clothing so to speak. This is Pfizer-funded marketing that blames the virus while ignoring its supposedly spotless products which have brought phenomenal profit. GPs receiving this ‘Research Review’ are being steered away from considering vaccine injury.

Many of these aren’t long covid patients. They’re long-vax patients. Until the medical establishment acknowledges vaccine injury as real and serious, people will continue suffering and being gaslit without proper diagnosis or treatment.