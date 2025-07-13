In general, I am far more interested in truth and justice than I am in messages an ideology.

This case has resonated with me greatly because it resonates with my own conflict with my medical system where I (the patient, (was accused of “abuse”).

Dr Madej is denying that she did any wrong and refuses to mention or acknowledge the harm done - according to her she has been “slandered”

She attacks the victim

She is reversing the victim and perpetrator role - Carrie is the “victim” and the ben Noons the “guilty” party

When I watched the video below I saw Dr Madej without the volume on and what I saw shocked me (the energy behind the pretty words)

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that a gross injustice has been done to the ben Noon family and that transcends any need to protect “the message”.

At the very least Carrie Madej is guilty of manslaughter and covering up her involvement.

This is where I have covered this previously.

This was an interview done of Steven and Jana ben Noon by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger

Steven and Jana Bennun detail astonishing accusations of WRONGFUL DEATH against Carrie Madej

Watch HERE

Here is the latest discussion with a Christian pastor who makes no bones about Carrie Madej being a narcissist and liar.

Dr. Carrie Madej: Her Public Denial Contradicts Court Record and Evidence

Dr. Carrie Madej was found liable in a default judgment issued by Judge Michael Pemberton. In his ruling, Judge Pemberton referenced the autopsy conducted by Dr. Schultz, concluding that Dr. Madej’s actions were “willful and egregious.”

Despite this legal determination, Dr. Madej continues to publicly deny that any case exists against her, asserting that all related claims are false and defamatory.

Her ongoing public statements have been persuasive to many, even as the civil case and court evidence remain largely ignored by the Medical Freedom Community.

In this video, Jana Bennun and Dr. Allison Ashley, a licensed psychologist, critically examine Dr. Madej’s latest public claims in a discussion joined by an online pastor.

Dr Alison Ashley Veracitynow777@outlook.com

This was the interview that Dr Madej did a few days ago

SPIRITUAL ENCOUNTERS WITH GUEST DR. CARRIE MADEJ

In it, Dr Madej denied that there was a trial saying that she had not put her signature on any document.

The evidence indicates the contrary.

Carrie Madej Officially Held Civilly Accountable for Death of Stefan Suto

Here is an earlier video

Dr. Carrie Madej Found Liable for Death of Stefan Suto

