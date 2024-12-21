"An ET-driven intervention to get us into the post-disclosure world before we blow ourselves to hell"
I am feeling more and more unwell with every day.
However, I did listen to some videos on the UFO phenomenon and can say the following resonated with me although it is just as likely, that these are not ET’s but some sort of inter-dimensional phenomenon or possibly self- constructing , intelligent plasmoids.
Now, that the “drone”-phen
omenon seems to be going away
… this is an ET-driven intervention to get us into the post-disclosure world before we blow ourselves to hell"
I wrote about this in my 2006 novel. Which, curiously enough, has just been optioned for a streaming series.
