Seemorerocks

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Keryn Wells's avatar
Keryn Wells
31m

Try to enjoy some down time. Sounds like you need it. But will miss your posts.

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RT's avatar
RT
14m

"Occasional trip to the local library to use their crappy wi-fi;" that is classic lol. Have a good few days hopefully.

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