Yesterday, while posting to this Substack my computer went dark and the fuses in the house went out. When everything was restored I realized my modem had burnt out and, it transpires I'll be on a enforced retreat until some time on Sunday (UST) so apart from the occasional trip to the local library to use their crappy wifi do not expect to hear much from me in the coming days.

Hopefully the world will not be blown up in that time in which case it has been nice knowing you. Lol.