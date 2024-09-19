From an Official Information Act request in New Zealand.

Whatever could have triggered that huge increase in ED visits for cardiac issues in younger people?

The authorities remain puzzled.

As of 2023, approximately 45% of New Zealand's population is under 40 years old. 2,305,170.

This age group is a significant portion of the country's demographics and plays a crucial role in shaping its future.

As of June 2023, approximately 18.5% of New Zealand's population is under 12 years old.

This equates to roughly 960,000 children.

So this means there are around 1,345,170 are under 40 who could have been vaccinated of that population we are heading for 30,000 visits to EDs for Chest Pain 2.23% that is big, bigger than your risk of covid.

Of course those are flexible number of visits (can be multiple ) and the unvaccinated are not removed from the equasion .

Which ever way you look at the dramatic increase in presentations its not good !

https://x.com/KiwiAly/status/1836873091181596725