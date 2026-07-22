Seemorerocks

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RT
7h

Excellent post and commentary.

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justin
1h

"None of the primary texts compiled in the provided reporting substantiate the modern far‑right claim that Kalergi devised a deliberate, covert policy to replace “white Europeans” through state‑led immigration schemes or that he planned Jewish domination; those elements were appended decades later by neo‑Nazi writers"

This is false because kelergy emphasized Jewish intellectual superiority so its not something made up by 'neo nazis' its the very viewpoint of the inventors of the plan.

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