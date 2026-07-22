This is what has been spread around, including by myself

And this…

My assessment

While resting and nothing much to do I decided to do a deeper dive and see what I could find about Count Kalergi and his plan.

This is the usual quotation:

We intend to turn Europe and North America into a mixed mongrel race of Asians and Negros ruled over by Jews

I did a skim read of the book in English and must admit I could not find anything vaguely like that and certainly nothing like what is said above.

It has been said elsewhere, quite clearly.

The book is definitely elitist and racist and sees everything in terms of race and Count Kalergi has an idea of

"The man of the future will be of mixed race. Today's races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice

He predicted that:

A Eurasian‑Negroid race of the future will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals

About Jews, he said:

"Scarcely a century after its liberation, this small people today stands with Einstein at the forefront of modern science; with Mahler at the forefront of modern music; with Bergson at the forefront of modern philosophy; with Trotsky at the forefront of modern politics. The prominent position that Jews hold today is due solely to their intellectual superiority, which enables them to triumph over an enormous superiority of privileged, hateful, envious rivals in intellectual competition."

and

"Modern antisemitism is one of the many manifestations of the reaction of the mediocre against the excellent... The main roots of antisemitism are narrow-mindedness and envy."

Establishment AI says:

Count Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi viewed both Albert Einstein and Leon Trotsky as towering, transformative figures of the 20th century, but for vastly different reasons. He admired Einstein for his intellectual genius and support of a united Europe, while he viewed Trotsky as a revolutionary disruptor operating under a dangerous ideological framework

That from my reading of the English translation is FALSE.

Does that translate into what people have said it was?

Based on a skim reading of the book which, reading a century later seems rather boring I ask whether the modern views are based on a misinterpretation and selective quoting.

However, if the conspiracy is not in the book we need only to look at the outcome as well as what extremist rabbis have to say.

Some resources

The Kalergi Plan is a genocide project which was created and worked out by the politician and mestizo Mr. Richard Nikolaus Coudenhove Kalergi together with his Free Mason colleagues. They were the predecessors of the European Union which has got the aim to destroy Europe and to exterminate the white race. At the same time multi cultural culture and massive immigration of Negroes, Asian people, mestizo people, Latin “American” people, natives from “America” and Muslims should be fostered with the aim to mix all the races creating and breeding in this way a passive mestizo race – this was the special expectation – which should be tamed, which should be calculable and manipulable, which should be of a minor character and with minor intelligence. Governing in this way should be possible to be executed by a Jewish elite aristocracy for ever. This means, the minor spirit should make it impossible for the new mestizos to organize rebellions and they should not at all become aware that they would be dominated.

This project was elaborated with 28 thesis and is is inspired from the social sciences with the statement that humans could be governed like animals which cannot rebel because of their low intelligence.

https://themillenniumreport.com/2019/10/the-diabolical-kalergi-plan-and-extinction-of-the-white-race/

The man of the future will be of mixed race. The races and classes of today will gradually disappear due to the elimination of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-negroid race of the future, similar in appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples and the diversity of individuals. Instead of destroying European Judaism, Europe, against her will, refined and educated this people, driving them to their future status as a leading nation through this artificial evolutionary process. It’s not surprising that the people that escaped from the Ghetto-Prison, became the spiritual nobility of Europe. Thus, the compassionate care given by Europe created a new breed of aristocrats. This happened when the European feudal aristocracy crashed because of the emancipation of the Jews [due to the actions taken by the French Revolution]

You can read the entire book in English HERE and make up your own mind

HERE is an item from Grokipedia

March 19, 2022

Mass immigration is a phenomenon, the causes of which are still cleverly concealed by the system, and the multicultural propaganda is trying to falsely portray it as inevitable. With this article we intend to prove once and for all, that this is not a spontaneous phenomenon. What they want to present as an inevitable outcome of modern life, is actually a plan conceived around a table and prepared for decades, to completely destroy the face of the continent.

The Pan-Europe

Few people know that one of the main initiators of the process of European integration, was also the man who designed the genocide plan of the Peoples of Europe. It is a dark person, whose existence is unknown to the masses, but the elite considers him as the founder of the European Union. His name is Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi. His father was an Austrian diplomat named Heinrich von Coudenhove-Kalergi (with connections to the Byzantine family of the Kallergis) and his mother the Japanese Mitsu Aoyama. Kalergi, thanks to his close contacts with all European aristocrats and politicians, due to the relationships of his nobleman-diplomat father, and by moving behind the scenes, away from the glare of publicity, he managed to attract the most important heads of state to his plan, making them supporters and collaborators for the “project of European integration”.

In 1922 he founded the “Pan-European” movement in Vienna, which aimed to create a New World Order, based on a federation of nations led by the United States. European integration would be the first step in creating a world government. Among the first supporters, including Czech politicians Tomáš Masaryk and Edvard Beneš and the banker Max Warburg, who invested the first 60,000 marks. The Austrian Chancellor Ignaz Seipel and the next president of Austria, Karl Renner, took the responsibility for leading the “Pan-European” movement. Later, French politicians, such as Léon Bloum, Aristide Briand, Alcide De Gasperi, etc will offer their help.

With the rise of Fascism in Europe, the project was abandoned and the “Pan-European” movement was forced to dissolve, but after the Second World War, Kalergi, thanks to frantic and tireless activity and the support of Winston Churchill, the Jewish Masonic Lodge B’nai B’rith and major newspapers like the New York Times, the plan manages to be accepted by the United States Government. The CIA later undertakes the completion of the project.

The essence of the Kalergi plan

In his book ‘Praktischer Idealismus’, Kalergi indicates that the residents of the future “United States of Europe” will not be the People of the Old Continent, but a kind of sub-humans, products of miscegenation. He clearly states that the peoples of Europe should interbreed with Asians and coloured races, thus creating a multinational flock with no quality and easily controlled by the ruling elite.

(Rough translation German – English of Praktischer Idealismus – Practical Idealism HERE.)

Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination and then the elimination of nations with the use of ethnic separatist movements and mass migration. In order for Europe to be controlled by an elite, he wants to turn people into one homogeneous mixed breed of Blacks, Whites and Asians. Who is this elite however? Kalergi is particularly illuminating on this:

The man of the future will be of mixed race. The races and classes of today will gradually disappear due to the elimination of space, time, and prejudice. The Eurasian-negroid race of the future, similar in appearance to the Ancient Egyptians, will replace the diversity of peoples and the diversity of individuals. Instead of destroying European Judaism, Europe, against her will, refined and educated this people, driving them to their future status as a leading nation through this artificial evolutionary process. It’s not surprising that the people that escaped from the Ghetto-Prison, became the spiritual nobility of Europe. Thus, the compassionate care given by Europe created a new breed of aristocrats. This happened when the European feudal aristocracy crashed because of the emancipation of the Jews [due to the actions taken by the French Revolution]

Although no textbook mentions Kalergi, his ideas are the guiding principles of the European Union. The belief that the peoples of Europe should be mixed with Africans and Asians, to destroy our identity and create a single mestizo race, is the basis of all community policies that aim to protect minorities. Not for humanitarian reasons, but because of the directives issued by the ruthless Regime that machinates the greatest genocide in history. The Coudenhove-Kalergi European Prize is awarded every two years to Europeans who have excelled in promoting this criminal plan. Among those awarded with such a prize are Angela Merkel and Herman Van Rompuy.

The incitement to genocide, is also the basis of the constant appeals of the United Nations, that demands we accept millions of immigrants to help with the low birth rates of the EU. According to a report published in January 2000 in Population division Review of the United Nations in New York, under the title “Immigration replacement: A solution to declining and aging population,” Europe will need by 2025 159,000,000 migrants.

One could wonder how there can be such accuracy on the estimates of immigration, although it was not a premeditated plan. It is certain that the low birth rate could easily be reversed with appropriate measures to support families. It is just as clear that it is the contribution of foreign genes do not protect our genetic heritage, but that it enables their disappearance. The sole purpose of these measures is to completely distort our people, to turn them into a group of people without national, historical and cultural cohesion. In short, the policies of the Kalergi plan was, and still is, the basis of official government policies aimed at genocide of the Peoples of Europe, through mass immigration.

G. Brock Chisholm, former director of the World Health Organization (OMS), proves that he has learned the lesson of Kalergi well when he says: “What people in all places have to do is to limit of birth rates and promote mixed marriages (between different races), this aims to create a single race in a world which will be directed by a central authority.”

Conclusions

If we look around us, the Kalergi plan seems to be fully realised. We face Europe’s fusion with the Third World. The wave of interracial marriage produces each year thousands of young people of mixed race: “The children of Kalergi.” Under the dual pressures of misinformation and humanitarian stupefaction, promoted by the MSM, the Europeans are being taught to renounce their origin, to renounce their national identity.

The servants of globalisation are trying to convince us that to deny our identity, is a progressive and humanitarian act, that “racism” is wrong, because they want us all to be blind consumers. It is necessary, now more than ever, to counter the lies of the System, to awaken the revolutionary spirit of the Europeans. Everyone must see this truth, that European Integration amounts to genocide. We have no other option; the alternative is national suicide.

Translator’s note: Although the reasons due to which Kalergi made the choices he made are of no particular interest to us, we will try to answer a question that will surely our readers have already asked: Why a European aristocrat with Flemish, Polish, Greek-Byzantine roots and even with some samurai blood in his veins (from his mother) was such body plans and organ in the hands of dark forces? The reasons, in our opinion, are multiple, idiosyncratic, psychological and … women.

We therefore observe a personality with strong snobbish attitudes, arrogance, and, allow me the term, “degenerate elitism.” Also, the fact that his mother was Asian, perhaps created internal conflicts and frustrations, something that can happen to people with such temperament. But the most decisive factor must have been the “proper teenager”, which incidentally of course, was beside him, and became his first woman (at age 13): The Jewess Ida Roland, who would later become a famous actress.

European Council

On November 16th 2012, the President of the European Council, Herman Van Rompuy, was awarded the Coudenhove-Kalergi Prize, during a special conference in Vienna, to celebrate the 90 years of the pan-European movement. The prize is awarded every two years to leading personalities for their outstanding contribution to the process of European integration.

A decisive factor that helped him win the prize was the balanced way in which President Van Rompuy executed his duties in the new position of President of the European Council, which was established by the Treaty of Lisbon. He handled this particularly sensitive leading and coordinating role with a spirit of determination and reconciliation, while emphasis was also given to his skilful arbitration on European affairs and unfailing commitment to European moral values.

During his speech, Mr Van Rompuy described the unification of Europe as a peace project. This idea, which was also the objective of the work of Coudenhove-Kalergi, after 90 years is still important. The award bears the name of Count Richard Nicolaus von Coudenhove-Kalergi (1894-1972), philosopher, diplomat, publisher and founder of the Pan-European Movement (1923). Coudenhove-Kalergi was the pioneer of European integration and popularised the idea of ​​a federal Europe with his work.

Among the winners of the award, the Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (2010) and the President of Latvia Vaira Vike-Freiberga (2006), are included.

Additional information: The Slyness of the Kalergi Plan: The Genocide of the Peoples of Europe

Here is an article dismissing the conspiracy version

Executive summary

Richard von Coudenhove‑Kalergi’s Practical Idealism (Praktischer Idealismus, 1925) and his earlier Pan‑Europa writings express a cosmopolitan, anti‑nationalist vision that includes explicit statements predicting a future mixed‑race humanity and arguing for the decline of hereditary social classes and rigid ethnic identities [1] [2] [3]. Those passages have been selectively quoted and reframed by modern far‑right actors to invent a conspiratorial “Kalergi Plan”; mainstream scholarly and anti‑hate organizations warn that this contemporary use takes lines out of context and adds antisemitic, genocidal intent that Kalergi did not author in the manner claimed [4] [5].

1. What Kalergi literally wrote about “the man of the future”

In Practical Idealism Kalergi wrote sentences often cited verbatim: “The man of the future will be of mixed race. Today’s races and classes will gradually disappear owing to the vanishing of space, time, and prejudice,” and he went on to predict that a “Eurasian‑Negroid race of the future will replace the diversity of peoples with a diversity of individuals,” language preserved in multiple translations and quote collections [1] [3] [6]. These lines appear in a chapter concerned with “Inbreeding—Crossing” in which Kalergi discussed cultural and genetic mixing as part of larger social transformations connected to technology, mobility, and the decline of feudal class structures [1] [2].

2. How race and culture functioned in Kalergi’s broader argument

Kalergi situated remarks about racial mixing within a political program for a united, peaceful Europe that aimed to dissolve rigid national and class boundaries; he framed cultural and biological mixing as correlated outcomes of modernity that would produce “a diversity of individuals” rather than ethno‑national collectivities, and he tied that to his Pan‑European project promoting supranational cooperation [1] [7] [8]. His work repeatedly emphasizes aristocratic notions of leadership—references to a “spiritual aristocracy” or “blood aristocracy” appear in discussions of cultural guidance and elite responsibility—showing his elitist, not strictly egalitarian, conception of post‑national Europe [9] [10].

3. What Kalergi did not plainly write: the conspiracy additions

None of the primary texts compiled in the provided reporting substantiate the modern far‑right claim that Kalergi devised a deliberate, covert policy to replace “white Europeans” through state‑led immigration schemes or that he planned Jewish domination; those elements were appended decades later by neo‑Nazi writers such as Gerd Honsik and by online conspiracy promoters who extract and recontextualize Kalergi’s sentences to fit preexisting “white genocide” narratives [5] [9] [4]. Anti‑hate researchers conclude the “Kalergi Plan” as a coordinated plot is a myth created long after Kalergi’s writings and not a fair reading of his stated political project [5].

4. Scholarly and critical caveats about translations and context

Scholars and skeptics caution that translations, selective quoting, and the loss of the surrounding argument matter: some sites and community quote pages reproduce Kalergi’s lines without full chapter context, and even critics recommend checking the original German text of Praktischer Idealismus to see how race, class, and cultural arguments are embedded in his broader social theory [11] [1] [6]. Academic re‑readings emphasize his dedication to supranational institutions and pacifism as the core thrust, not a blueprint for demographic engineering divorced from that political framework [7] [8].

5. How modern groups have used the text and why that matters

Far‑right and conspiratorial outlets have weaponized Kalergi’s biographical fact—his Austro‑Japanese ancestry—and his speculative language about a mixed future to claim intentional genocidal designs, a claim debunked by anti‑hate organizations that document the invention of the “Kalergi Plan” in the early 2000s and its propagation as part of European white‑supremacist discourse [5] [4]. The result is a double movement: Kalergi’s actual passages legitimately discuss mixing and elite culture within a pan‑European ideal, while later actors transform those passages into proof texts for a racially motivated political conspiracy that extends far beyond what his published writings assert [5] [9].

CONCLUSIONS

The Right makes a habit of joining dots in a way that is often unwarranted.

For example, the film Europe, in mind is largely inaccurate and designed to justify the actions of Hitler.

The liberal, Establishment, “Left” tends to split hairs, not see any comnections whatsoever and push conclusions that suit its own agenda.

If Count Kalergi was not Jewish himself and did not go beyond praising Jews of his time like Einstein and Trotsky we can certainly conclude that at least some extremist rabbis are pushing a Jewish supremacist Agenda aimed at using Islam to destroy European culture.

It’s there in their own words.

Rabbi wants a War in Europe between Christians and Muslims for benefit of the Jews

Watch HERE

However, Judaism is not united.

Here, we have a mainstream rabbi defending the actions of Adolf Hitler

That makes complete nonsense of the Israel-loving Tommy Robinsons of this world.

It is not the Muslims who have been brought into the UK and Europe who are the enemy.

It is the elites who a pushing the Agenda who want us all fighting with each other,.