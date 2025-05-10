India and Pakistan have signed a ceasefire which has, according to the Indians, been violated

This is earlier reporting from Hal Turner, who takes reporting from Pakistani media about a Pakistani cyber attack seriously and adds his “covert intelligence”.

I would have thought that if 70% of India’s grid was taken out we’d all know about it.

The rapidly escalating conflict between Pakistan and India got very much worse overnight, as Pakistan launched an intentional, military-grade cyber-attack upon India. At least 70% of India's electric grid is wrecked.

According to Covert Intelligence, the following damage has been done via cyber attack:

10 SCADA Systems in the energy Sector have been compromised causing blackouts in 70% of India

1,744 Web Servers destroyed and all their data permanently wiped

Wind Turbines and Consumer Electricity portals shut down

Complete ICT infrastructure of Indian Railways, Delhi Gas Discom, Kashmir Electric Discom, Destroyed; Data deleted

120 Routers and 1,310 IP Cameras defaced, configuration changed

507 ICT Devices and Databases obliterated

15 mail servers compromised

13 Government portals defaced and taken offline

150 databases stolen; sensitive data being leaked

BJP Madhya Pradesh's website defaced

110 Corporate websites taken down

3 news channels defaced and disrupted.

Pakistan Air Force J-17 Thunder Hypersonic Missiles reportedly destroyed India's S-400 Air Defense system in Adampur. If verified, this is a $1.5 BILLION system.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishag Dar stated "Pakistan will not allow India's Hegemony, there will be parity. This is proportionate, measured, and minimum response. We can go further, harsher."

-- CLAIM: India has brought down 2 Pakistani Fighter Jets during an insane dogfight in the Kashmir valley around Srinagar-Budgam-Baramulla. Search parties from J&K Police, Indian Army and CRPF are trying to locate the pilots.

-- CONFIRMED: Two Pakistani fighter jets were shot down by the Akash Air Defense System near Srinagar. Pilots reportedly ejected and search operations are underway.

-- CLAIM: Emergency security meeting announced in New Delhi, India.

Statement from Pakistan Government: "Pakistan has responded befittingly to Indian aggression and has so far successfully targeted key Indian military installations under Operation Bunyan Marsawus. These actions are being taken in response to India's first attack, which was an attack on our land, people and sovereignty."

-- India Media Claim: “Very bad news coming from Rajouri” according to Indian Media. Rajouri Airbase seems to have been destroyed.

-- CLAIM: India's Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Thappa was killed during the strikes at Rajauri Military Base, India.

Overnight, Intel Reports came in (While I was sleeping) reporting the following: "Hearing reports that the Indian government is meeting now and preparing for a full scale invasion of Pakistan with approximately 20 divisions."

-- CLAIM: Pakistan PM has requested call with US President Trump

NOTAM originating from FRANCE recommends due heightened Indo-Pak tensions all aircraft—whether French-registered or operated under French licenses avoid the designated area shown below including wet leases, codeshares & contractual flights:

VIDEO Claiming India Strike on Nur Khan Air Base in Pakistan:

INDIA STRIKES PAKISTAN'S NUR KHAN BASE. pic.twitter.com/Dx1tcRBduW — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2025

-- CLAIM: Indian Defense Minister to hold a high-level meeting with the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force today.

-- CLAIM: Pakistani army moving its troops towards the border of India

Indian Govt confirms air strikes on PAF bases Nur Khan, Rahamiyar Khan, Rafiqui, Murid, Sialkot and two radar bases

using precision weapons launched from fighter aircraft early this morning.

DE-ESCALATION SIGNALS FROM BOTH SIDES!

Pakistani Foreign Minister says "if India stops, we will consider stopping."

"Indian Armed forces reiterate their commitment to non escalation provided it is reciprocated by the Pakistani military", says Indian Military Representative during the MEA presser this morning

UPDATE 9:37 AM EDT --

A CEASEFIRE has been agreed-to by both India and Pakistan. A full halt to all hostilities on land, in the air, and on the sea, comes into effect at 17:00 HRS India/Pakistan time today. ALL HOSTILITIES TO HALT!

The Indian Foreign Minister

Pakistan and India have differing narratives regarding the ceasefire agreement announced on May 10, 2025. Pakistan, through officials like Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has acknowledged the United States' role in brokering the ceasefire, with Sharif thanking U.S. President Donald Trump for his "proactive role for peace" and the U.S. for facilitating the outcome. The U.S. State Department and Trump himself have also claimed credit, with Trump announcing on Truth Social that the ceasefire was the result of a "long night of talks mediated by the United States," and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating that he and Vice President JD Vance engaged with senior officials from both nations over 48 hours to secure the deal. In contrast, India has emphasized that the ceasefire was negotiated directly between the two nations without third-party mediation. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the agreement, stating that it was worked out after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM IST on May 10, with the ceasefire taking effect at 5:00 PM IST. Indian government sources have explicitly contradicted U.S. claims, asserting that no third-party intervention, including from the U.S., was involved, and no talks on "broader issues" at a neutral site have been scheduled, as claimed by Rubio.

RNZ is still carrying the same story, HOURS after recent developments

Blasts reported after ceasefire: India accuses Pakistan of violating agreement

Just hours after its announcement, India accused Pakistan of violating a ceasefire deal. The internationally mediated agreement is meant to stop a dangerous escalation in fighting between the two countries -- which has killed more than 60 people since Wednesday.

Explosions have been reported in several cities across Indian-administered Kashmir.

India's Foreign Secretary has called on Pakistan to stop the violations and says Indian armed forces are responding.

Pakistan has not yet commented.

CNN reports - India was put on the back foot by Pakistan

India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, announced on April 24, 2025, is a significant escalation, threatening to cut off water supplies critical to Pakistan's agriculture, which constitutes one-fourth of its economy, as reported by The New York Times.

Pakistan has expressed alarm over India's threat, with farmers and experts warning that stopping water could turn the country into a desert, severely impacting electricity generation and the economy, according to Reuters.

Drones over Kashmir

The Guardian is fairly India-centric in its reporting.

Live updates from RT

Reports of explosions and air attacks have come from India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

A truce agreed upon by India and Pakistan on Saturday has been broken just hours after coming into force, according to New Delhi. Air defense units in India’s Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have opened fire in response to aerial threats, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said on social media.

Earlier on Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to immediately cease hostilities. Both sides confirmed the deal.

India’s Foreign Ministry said the ceasefire started at 5pm local time.

On Friday, Pakistan launched a large-scale military operation against India called Bunyan Al Marsoos (Unbreakable Wall), in what it said was retaliation for Indian strikes on its territory and the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.

Islamabad described the campaign as a “befitting” response to Indian “aggression.” Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had no choice but to retaliate after India launched Operation Sindoor earlier this week, targeting what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan.

New Delhi said its operation was launched in response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam in India’s Jammu and Kashmir federal territory in late April that killed 26 tourists. The Resistance Front, believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. While Islamabad denied any involvement, Indian investigators claimed to have identified the attackers’ planners and communication hubs connected to Pakistan.

India on Saturday said it carried out “retaliatory” precision airstrikes on Pakistani air bases, radar sites, and several alleged terrorist launch pads near the Line of Control, describing all of them as verified military targets.