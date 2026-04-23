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Deborah Weaver's avatar
Deborah Weaver
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We are finding that areas identified as possible “15 minute cities” or “smart cities” are being set up by their own government. Several insurance companies canceled fire insurance for customers who then went on to be burned in California last year. And the local government did something similar to “the stand down order” in Lahaina, Hawaii a few years ago as well. Governments are no longer serving their people!

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