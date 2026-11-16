What if the people you think run the world are taking orders too? Longtime Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeier joins me to share what he says he learned from people inside these secret networks, why he believes changing politicians won’t change who’s in charge, and the disturbing conclusion he reached about who gives the orders.



0:00 The Hidden Architects of Global Power

0:33 The OG of Illuminati Research

4:11 Inside the Pyramid of Control

7:48 The Ancient Roots of Mystery Religions

13:37 The Mechanics of Trauma-Based Mind Control

17:13 The Hijacking of Divine Systems

26:44 Living as an Enemy of the State

35:32 Why They Program Their Own Children

53:01 Infiltrating the World Religions

1:15:33 The Apocalyptic Script for Iran

