What if the people you think run the world are taking orders too? Longtime Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeier joins me to share what he says he learned from people inside these secret networks, why he believes changing politicians won’t change who’s in charge, and the disturbing conclusion he reached about who gives the orders.
0:00 The Hidden Architects of Global Power
0:33 The OG of Illuminati Research
4:11 Inside the Pyramid of Control
7:48 The Ancient Roots of Mystery Religions
13:37 The Mechanics of Trauma-Based Mind Control
17:13 The Hijacking of Divine Systems
26:44 Living as an Enemy of the State
35:32 Why They Program Their Own Children
53:01 Infiltrating the World Religions
1:15:33 The Apocalyptic Script for Iran
America's Leaders Are Blackmailed By Secret Bloodlines
What if the people you think run the world are taking orders too? Longtime Illuminati researcher Fritz Springmeier joins me to share what he says he learned from people inside these secret networks, why he believes changing politicians won’t change who’s in charge, and the disturbing conclusion he reached about who gives the orders.
God's word calls it mystery Babylon. Why back in Babylon they wanted to become gods and create a one world order. God had to change the languages. Of man to many to put a stop to that... We can see by the way folks in the Epstein files are behaving that someone is pulling the strings... ZIon Don is a poster child for this...