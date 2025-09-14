I am posting this from Hal Turner, not because I agree with his language, (I do not) but because it is indicative of a problem of a predicament (a problem with little prospect of solution.

After the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk, Democrats, liberals, Socialists, and their ilk are now calling for the deaths of "millions" more of we normal people, who hold Conservative (i.e. normal) values. It is time, now, to prepare to protect yourself and your family.

We begin in Atlanta, GA with this left-winger, who calls for the murder of Charlie Kirk's wife and kids, saying "all of them" who think as Charlie Kirk did. Specifically she said of Charlie Kirk "Don't stop with him . . . . get rid of them all." She goes on to suggest people kill ". . . the ones above him; your Mayor, your City Councilman," suggests the same for Employees of Georgia Power (the electric company) "who keep raising rates," then continues to say Charlie Kirk's wife and kids "need to go too."

This woman has been tentatively identified as Nory Bell of Atlanta, GA:

Next, we head out to Los Angeles, CA and meet Erik Travis, a teacher at Fairfax High School in the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Erik says right wingers "have a target on their back, and deserve to die."

Did you catch that specific phrase, "deserve to die."

In 2009, I wrote an editorial on this radio show website about three federal judges in Chicago, who ruled there was no Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in Chicago. I wrote extensively about a ruling they made on June 1, 2009 and opined "These Judges deserve to be killed."

For those words, I was arrested by the FBI, denied bail, put on trial THREE TIMES: December, 2009 - Hung Jury, 9 voting NOT guilty. Tried a second time in March, 2010 where they actually brought the three judges I wrote about, into court to testify against me. I am the ONLY living American who has ever had three sitting federal judges come to court and testify against him. That trial, like the first, resulted in a hung jury, 10 voting NOT guilty. The third trial - by then I was Bankrupt from legal fees and being incarcerated -- I was given a public defender. He blew the case so badly that on Friday, August 13, 2010, I was convicted. 33 months in federal prison!

So this guy just uttered basically the same words I did . . . . where is his jail cell? Or is it only we right-wingers who get sent to prison for words?

Next, from the social media platform "Twitch" most popular streamers, Hasan Piker, with 2.3 MILLION subscribers, calling for conservative blood: “Left wingers, liberals, you need to start showing your opponents guns, you need to start shagging these Mother Fuckers, letting their intestines ride out on stage, just slice them up and then dice em…”

Hasan Piker is the single biggest streamer on Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, which acquired the company in 2014 for $970 million. Amazon operates Twitch through its subsidiary, Twitch Interactive.

WE ARE NOW AT WAR

It is no exaggeration to say we are at war. We are all Charlie Kirk. They want to kill us all. They hated Charlie because he was a real Christian, because he was a loving husband and father.

A lot of these left-wingers are Devil Worshippers. When I call folks like Antifa "devil worshipers," it is because they literally say it.

The left-wing appears to be under Demon possession. Satanic. Mob psychosis. These people are terrorists, they mean business, and folks like you and me need to get prepared. They have hit lists; targets!

The Left didn’t even have the strategic awareness to lay low for a few days after the killing of Charlie Kirk, or even pretend to calm down their rhetoric. They cranked it up… They hate us, and they don’t care if we know it. They wish harm upon us all, and they have no intention of apologizing for it. Evil.

The remarks and citations shown above aren't even a tiny fraction of the Tsunami of Hate coming from Liberals, Democrats, Socialist and their ilk. It's continuing and growing worse every day.

You know who has absolutely noticed all the Democrats celebrating Charlie’s assassination? The next assassin. The next zombie-minded Liberal.

The question is, who among us on the right, will be their next victim?

GET GUNS, LEARN HOW TO USE THEM

If you are lawfully able to own a firearm, you'd better have one. If you don't have one, legally buy one.

If you are lawfully allowed to carry a firearm, don't leave home without it. Not even once; ever.

Some of you outright reject that advice; you retort: We need to reason with them, to debate them.

THEY MURDERED THE DEBATER - Charlie Kirk!

Let that sink in a moment.

There are far more of us normal people, than there are these left-wing maniacs.

Since it is a fight they want - and they proved it with the murder of Charlie Kirk and the ongoing worsening, calls for the rest of us to be killed -- then it is a fight that HAS TO BE fought. There is no choice now.

Elon musk, owner of the social media platform "X" said it succinctly:

My comments

This attitude came out in a rant by Michael Savage called ONE WAY CIVIL WAR-THE RIGHT IS BEING HUNTED IN DAYLIGHT that I had posted but decided not to.

With. all this - the reaction of the Right, as well as the reality of the crazies from the Left, out there - along with the reaction that will come from the Trump regime, do not bode well.

Trump is stirring the pot and will use this for his own purposes.

I come to David Icke's warning about civil war and how if is being fomented by a hidden hand (the Cult), that wants people at each others' throats.

Yesterday, a Democrat wrote a comment on my substack, saying that by warning us Icke actually WANTS a civil war and is a fascist.

This is crazy talk. The peacemaker, the one calling for reason, is a "FASCIST".

This is a predicament that has been in the making for generations and is, in my view, BY DESIGN.

Nothing illustrates this more clearly than a talk by a Dr Day in 1969, recorded by a Dr Dunegan, that allegedly talked about what we are seeing today.

See this -controversial but indicative

The result of this can be clearly seen in this young man.

I have been haunted by this after seeing this yesterday

No, he is NOT a liberal snowflake.

This is desperately sad and probably combination of vaxx, drugs, meds, LGBQ and constant brainwashing.

It is one small example of the damage done to young people through things that have been done by design over generations, so now we have a generation that has no future, no discipline and are destined for the technocratic AI slavery that is in mind - "useless eaters".

At this late hour it is probably futile to say this but don't allow it! We have had generations now, that have been deprived of traditional values of discipline and self-discipline.

It is a time for balance and compassion. But it is also a time for anger and Tough Love.

Right now I feel despair (actually not, because I am coming from a silent place, not from emotion).

I just don't see how America, (or anywhere else for that matter), can come back from this.