Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Sep 29

The troops go yes...but Iraq's wealth is still sitting in the Federal Reserve. That is the REAL rape and occupation of Iraq. This is why the USAF and IDF keep flying over Iraq as if the occupation never ended.

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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
Sep 30

And where are they going to? IRAN ???

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