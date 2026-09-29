American troops are leaving IraqRobin WestenraSep 29, 2026523ShareMegatron@Megatron_ron🇺🇸🇮🇶 After 23 years and 4,500 American deaths, US troops are leaving Iraq, per Reuters The last forces are set to pull out by September 30 1:21 PM · Sep 29, 2026 · 378K Views465 Replies · 2.83K Reposts · 11.7K Likes523Share
The troops go yes...but Iraq's wealth is still sitting in the Federal Reserve. That is the REAL rape and occupation of Iraq. This is why the USAF and IDF keep flying over Iraq as if the occupation never ended.
And where are they going to? IRAN ???