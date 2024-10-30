Share this post“American people are the most propagandized people in the whole world and they don’t even know it.” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther“American people are the most propagandized people in the whole world and they don’t even know it.” Jimmy Dore speaks to Tucker CarlsonRobin WestenraOct 30, 20247Share this post“American people are the most propagandized people in the whole world and they don’t even know it.” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share7Share this post“American people are the most propagandized people in the whole world and they don’t even know it.” seemorerocks.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share
He's 100% correct. I don't think Americans--both conservative and liberal progressive--understand how compromised and propagandized their news is. All the time. They need to read outside of American sources in order to gain some semblance of "reality," but such reading requires a time commitment and vulnerability I don't think they can psychically, psychologically, or mentally sustain at this time.
I think the big mental/emotional crash will come when the U.S. falls....which, unlike many other people, I think will be a while in the future and will be a gradual process. The sad fact is that most Americans, evidently from what I read, get "news" via their social media platforms, but although social media like X and TikTok is excellent at disseminating real-time information, such as from a war region under attack or in natural disasters, they still need to read widely and with insight. Almost none do I would suspect.