6 August, 2025

As the Trump Administration continues arresting and deporting non-criminal migrant farm workers, some of whom actually have visas and even green cards and are here legally, including many who are actually Latino U.S. citizens, American farmers are losing up to 70% of their crops right now because their farm labor is too afraid to show up for work.

So it’s not surprising that a new poll published this week found that the majority of Americans are stressed about the high cost of their grocery bills as prices skyrocket all across the nation for fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as meat.

Here are some news reports from the past couple of weeks, from the farmers themselves and many of them Trump supporters, explaining how dire the current situation is for America’s fragile food supply chains.

Trump himself acknowledges this problem, saying he supports the farmers, but so far nothing has changed.

Vice President JD Vance seems to think that all these migrant workers in the agriculture sector can be replaced by technology and robots, showing his own ignorance when it comes to understanding the U.S. Agricultural system.

Deportation fallout: This farmer lost half his workforce. Now he’s losing his crop too

Oregon Farmer Ian Chandler. Source.

Excerpts (emphasis mine):

The Dalles, Oregon — The cherries are rotting on the trees in Ian Chandler’s orchards. Branch after branch hang heavy with fruit the Oregon farmer calls “mummified” — dark, shriveled and unappetizing.

They should have been picked a couple of weeks ago to tempt shoppers at markets and stores, or processed to garnish Shirley Temple mocktails, shiny and fat, promising bursts of sweetness.

The lost harvest has hit almost a quarter of Chandler’s 125 acres of cherry trees — not because of bad weather, disease or blight, just because there was no one to pick the fruit.

“What you’re going to see is a bunch of fat, happy raccoons this winter,” Chandler said ruefully, standing amid his still burdened trees. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to harvest these.”

He said he’s built up a loyal seasonal workforce for his Wasco County operation called CE Farm Management, about 90 minutes from Portland, with the same people coming year after year and staying in touch with birth announcements and Christmas cards in between.

But this year half of them did not arrive, and many of his neighbors were scrambling for pickers too. All told, Chandler said he will lose $250,000-$300,000 of revenue, left to rot on the trees.

Chandler’s pickers are mostly Latinos who follow the harvests in the west and northwest. But with raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on cities and workplaces and detentions and even deportations ensnaring many with no criminal records, he has seen a dramatic drop-off in labor this year.

It’s a situation that’s being repeated across the nation as crops ripen for harvest. The US Department of Agriculture estimates 42% of hired crop farmworkers are undocumented immigrants, with no authorization to work. Another 26% are immigrants who have become citizens or permanent residents.

Since April, 1.4 million people have dropped out of the US labor force — 802,000 of whom were foreign-born, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Farmworkers are not tracked in the official monthly jobs reports, but analysts agree immigration policy is having an impact generally across the nation.

The issue has come to the attention of President Donald Trump, who promised help for the agricultural sector in a Tuesday morning phone interview with CNBC.

“I take care of the farmers. I love the farmers. They’re a very important part of this country, and we don’t want to do anything to hurt the farmers,” he said.

Vice President JD Vance has said his preferred solution is automation.

But Chandler’s farm won’t be mechanized — he believes cherries are best harvested by hand, preferably an experienced one to not rip off next year’s crop that’s already showing as buds.

He does hire locally, but he says Oregonians, whether they are students on summer break or adults looking for full-time employment, only last in non-picking positions, like scanning buckets of produce or driving a tractor.

“I worked in high school in the cherry industry back in the 90s and then got back into this industry back in 2011 until current. You do not find people who are normally born here in the United States, unless they’re children of immigrants who are already doing this work, who want to work in this kind of industry,” he said. “It just doesn’t exist.”

Nevertheless, everyone hired by Chandler provides identification and work authorization so he does not know who may be in the country illegally.

“We’ve had relationships with these workers for years,” he said.

“You talk to a family, you get a good relationship with them, they recommend more family members, and that’s how you build up your workforce.

You could have all the children born in the United States, but if mom’s still trying to work through the immigration system, and has an issue, the whole family might say, ‘Look, we’re not going to risk it, because we don’t want mom to get picked up, so we’re going to stay down in California.’ So, then we lose our workforce.”

Farmers are facing a fork on Trump’s immigration highway. So what’s next?

Image source.

Excerpts: (Emphasis mine)

For Candice Lyall, cherry harvest is always a race against the clock.

Eastern Washington is famous for its cherries, and in the fourth-generation farmer’s lush orchards, not far from Columbia River, there’s just a short window when they are the perfect ripeness. Wait too long and they are too soft for sale.

And they must be picked by hand. Lots of them.

Finding those hands locally can be a challenge. Like other growers, some of her workers are foreign-born, whose presence is reflected in the Hispanic restaurants in the nearby 3,300-resident town of Mattawa.

But this summer the harvest coincided with President Donald Trump’s mass deportation sweeps. Rumors swirled of roadway checkpoints. More than 100 workers who started Lyall’s harvest dwindled to 30 by the second week, leading her farm to struggle to get cherries picked in time.

Some were picked too late, she said, but the financial hit to her farm was likely to be far less than what some other growers experienced.

“There’s a lot of farms that didn’t pick because they didn’t have enough labor,” she said.

Lyall is a Trump supporter in a conservative farming region. She favors stricter border security because of worries of drug cartels. But she wants to see a path toward a stable workforce.

“There needs to be some solutions put on the table,” Lyall told USA TODAY.

Across the country, Trump’s immigration raids have roiled farms and farming communities – with cases of worker shortages and fears of unpicked crops. And it has fueled growing calls for the Trump administration to protect agricultural workers critical to the U.S. food supply.

Of the 2.6 million people working on U.S. farms, about 42% lack legal status, according to the Department of Agriculture and other estimates.

Farmers say few native–born residents will pick fruit or tend cows. The country’s foreign agriculture worker visa program can be costly, burdensome and limited. And farmers say Congress has failed for decades to pass comprehensive immigration reforms.

Those long-standing struggles are now compounded by the lurking presence of Trump’s masked immigration forces as harvest season approaches or is underway.

Earlier this month, raids on farms in California left hundreds detained, and soon after, a group of farmworkers in California held a three-day strike and called for boycotts.

At stake are potential disruptions to the U.S. food supply and higher consumer costs.

The Trump administration in June suspended farm enforcement but then reversed that decision. More recently, Trump has cited the importance of farm labor and said his administration would look into ways for farmworkers to “be here legally, they can pay taxes and everything.”

In Lincoln County, Wisconsin, where the rural landscape of pastures and fields is dotted with barns and silos, Hans Breitenmoser’s parents emigrated here in 1968 from Switzerland to raise dairy cows on a small farm.

He grew up amid the daily rhythms of feeding and milking. When the farm grew, they had to hire more workers. But they could find few native-born residents willing to take the jobs in the sparsely populated area. And over time, fewer younger people were sticking around the farms.

Now, the 56-year-old relies on about a dozen foreign-born workers, mostly from Mexico, to operate the 460-cow farm, not far from a shuttered church with peeling paint about five miles outside a town of 9,000 residents.

“If it wouldn’t be for immigrants, my dairy farm wouldn’t run,” he said.

In recent months, dairy farms in Texas reported absenteeism while ICE has detained or deported people at dairy farms in New York and Vermont.

Dairies are particularly vulnerable to labor shortages because cows need daily care to survive, Brietenmoser said, and cannot be temporarily shut down like a construction site or restaurant.

“Am I concerned about it? Absolutely,” said Breitenmoser, who said he was among a minority in Lincoln County who did not support Trump in 2024.

“They don’t get fed and they don’t get watered, and they don’t get milked and they don’t get cleaned up after, they will die.”

Across the nation today, about 70% of workers in the U.S. farm sector are foreign born, according to the Federal Reserve of Kansas City. The National Milk Producers Federation says milk prices could nearly double if the U.S. dairy industry loses its foreign-born workforce, the group said.

“The uncertainty that undergirds agricultural labor and immigration in the U.S. continues to harm workers and their families, farm employers, rural communities and national food security,” according to the federation.

Breitenmoser argues Trump’s political rhetoric painting immigrants as criminals and invaders, when most are workers filling jobs no one else will, is a self-defeating strategy.

“We’ve built an economy that relies on people, but we have a public policy that demonizes them. And to my way of thinking that just doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

“American farming cannot survive without foreign-born staff.”

“Somebody’s going to drive through McDonald’s to buy a freaking latte and a hamburger. And guess where that comes from? It comes from my farm.

And it doesn’t happen magically. It takes human beings, be they brown, Black, White, green or otherwise, to get the job done,” he said. “And that’s what our public policy should reflect.”

Immigration raids leave crops unharvested, California farms at risk

A Guatemalan immigrant works on a crop field at a farm in the Kern County, California, U.S., June 19, 2025. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares. Source.

Excerpts: (Emphasis mine)

“70% of the workers are gone,” one farmer said as most of the work is mostly done by immigrants, impacting business.

Lisa Tate is a sixth-generation farmer in Ventura County, California, an area that produces billions of dollars worth of fruit and vegetables each year, much of it hand-picked by immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

Tate knows the farms around her well. And she says she can see with her own eyes how raids carried out by agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the area’s fields earlier this month, part of President Donald Trump’s migration crackdown, have frightened off workers.

“In the fields, I would say 70% of the workers are gone,” she said in an interview.

“If 70% of your workforce doesn’t show up, 70% of your crop doesn’t get picked and can go bad in one day.

Most Americans don’t want to do this work. Most farmers here are barely breaking even. I fear this has created a tipping point where many will go bust.”

In the vast agricultural lands north of Los Angeles, stretching from Ventura County into the state’s central valley, two farmers, two field supervisors and four immigrant farmworkers told Reuters this month that the ICE raids have led a majority of workers to stop showing up.

That means crops are not being picked and fruit and vegetables are rotting at peak harvest time, they said.

One Mexican farm supervisor, who asked not to be named, was overseeing a field being prepared for planting strawberries last week. Usually he would have 300 workers, he said. On this day he had just 80.

Another supervisor at a different farm said he usually has 80 workers in a field, but today just 17.

Most economists and politicians acknowledge that many of America’s agricultural workers are in the country illegally, but say a sharp reduction in their numbers could have devastating impacts on the food supply chain and farm-belt economies.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, a Republican and former director of the Congressional Budget Office, said an estimated 80% of farmworkers in the U.S. were foreign-born, with nearly half of them in the country illegally.

Losing them will cause price hikes for consumers, he said.

“This is bad for supply chains, bad for the agricultural industry,” Holtz-Eakin said.

Over a third of U.S. vegetables and over three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts are grown in California, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The state’s farms and ranches generated nearly $60 billion in agricultural sales in 2023.

Of the four immigrant farmworkers Reuters spoke to, two are in the country illegally. These two spoke on the condition of anonymity, out of fear of being arrested by ICE.

One, aged 54, has worked in U.S. agricultural fields for 30 years and has a wife and children in the country. He said most of his colleagues have stopped showing up for work.

“If they show up to work, they don’t know if they will ever see their family again,” he said.

The other worker in the country illegally told Reuters,

“Basically, we wake up in the morning scared. We worry about the sun, the heat, and now a much bigger problem – many not returning home.”

