Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
1h

Yes he will....he came as a sacrifice for sin....he will RETURN as a judge....

What you see in today's increasingly apostate 501c3 "church" is the spirit of Antichrist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Tross's avatar
Mark Tross
4h

Jesus will judge everyone

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture