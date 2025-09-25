Vaccine Impact,

24 September, 2025

A statue of Donald Trump and Jeffery Epstein appeared in Washington D.C. yesterday. A group called “The Secret Handshake” is reportedly responsible. Bottom left is a photo of President Trump and Erika Kirk at last weekend’s mega-event in Arizona.

by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

Yesterday, a statue of President Trump holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein appeared briefly on D.C.’s National Mall, but then was quickly removed in the middle of the night, just before sunrise.

The White House continues to blame any criticisms about how the Trump Administration is handling the release of the Epstein files on the “liberals”, even though all of Epstein’s victims who have gone public this month agree that it is a non-partisan issue with pedophiles on both sides of the political divide.

Protecting Pedophiles is the new GOP position, which includes the MAGA Zionist Christians, Trump’s main support base.

As NPR reports:

A statue of President Trump holding hands with Jeffrey Epstein appeared briefly on D.C.’s National Mall this week, only to be removed after less than a day. The bronze-painted installation, titled Best Friends Forever, depicts the two men smiling at each other, each with an arm and leg raised as if in mid-frolic. “In Honor of Friendship Month, we celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein,” reads the plaque, emblazoned with hands making a heart shape. September is widely recognized as friendship month. A group called The Secret Handshake claimed responsibility for the statue after it arrived on the National Mall on Tuesday morning. And while a National Park Service permit issued for the statue — and obtained by NPR — allowed it to remain there until Sunday evening, eyewitness video showed U.S. Park Police hauling it onto a truck before sunrise on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Department of the Interior told NPR that the statue was removed “because it was not compliant with the permit issued,” though did not specify how. The Secret Handshake is accusing the Trump administration of illegally removing the statue as part of its crackdown on speech it disagrees with. The White House did not respond to NPR’s questions about the artwork’s removal, but had previously criticized it. “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit – but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told NPR on Wednesday. A Secret Handshake group member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from the Trump administration, told NPR over email that it found out late Tuesday that “some people within the parks department aka most likely the Trump administration were trying to find ways to say we were not in compliance.” They said the group was reassured that if that were to happen, it would get 24 hours’ written notice to remove the statue themselves, as required by the permit. “Instead, they showed up in the middle of the night without notice and physically toppled the statue, broke it, and took it away,” the member said. “We do not know where it is.” Read the full article at NPR.

Massie says he has the signatures to force US House vote on releasing Epstein files

U.S. Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky announced today that he now has the votes he needs to force the House of Representatives to vote on releasing the Epstein files.

He needs 218 votes, and as of now, he only has 4 votes from the Republicans, himself, the only man, and three other Republican women. All the rest are Democrats.

Massie said “D.C. leaders are in full panic” right now.

From the Kentucky Lantern:

Excerpts: Kentucky Republican U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie says he will soon have the 218 signatures needed to force a U.S. House vote on releasing federal investigation files on convicted sex offender and financier Jeffery Epstein. Massie, who has led the crusade to release the files much to the ire of Republican President Donald Trump, spoke about his discharge petition during a community forum in rural northeastern Kentucky. He said the results of the special House election in Arizona Tuesday night ensure the petition will receive support from the required number of U.S. House members. “Both of the candidates on the ballot promised to sign my discharge petition,” Massie said. “And one of them won, obviously, and so now we’re going to have 218 signatures, and we’re going to force a vote on releasing those files.” The winner of the special election was Democratic candidate Adelita Grijalva. Earlier this month, Massie appeared with victims of Epstein who supported the release of the files. House Republican leaders oppose Massie’s efforts and are backing an investigation by the House Oversight Committee, which is chaired by another Kentucky Republican, U.S. Rep. James Comer. Massie told reporters after the forum that D.C. leaders are “in full panic” following the election. He also added that they politically “threatened” Republican co-signers of the petition. If Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson tries to use “some special parliamentary procedure” to stall the petition, Massie said it also would require 218 votes. “And if you participate in that vote to sideline the discharge petition, now you’re part of the coverup. So, they’re going to have a vote. I think they’re coming to terms with that,” Massie said. Read the Full Article.

Also, in spite of Trump’s hatred of Massie and the $billion Zionist Jewish lobby to unseat Massie in the House, they have not been able to even find anyone in Kentucky willing to run against him yet. See:

President Trump and Erika Kirk in Arizona on Sunday. Image source.

All the national Christian super-stars turned out in Arizona this past Sunday for Charlie Kirk’s funeral, and this included Christian well-known national pastors and politicians. There were reportedly over 90,000 people there at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Some commentators in the media believe that this was a very significant event, and that Donald Trump is possibly being sidelined for the future leaders of the MAGA movement, such as Erika Kirk and JD Vance.

There are concerns now from outside of the MAGA movement that the Christian Religion is now going to be nationalized and become part of the Federal Government, commonly referred to as “Christian nationalism”.

An editorial written by David Rothkopf of The Daily Beast has been quoted by many other media sources, who gives his reasons as to why we should not trust these Christian leaders in government, and their views of Jesus whose name they use to protect pedophiles and advocate hate and war against people they don’t like.

The MAGA Movement Is Ready to Dump Donald Trump. Here’s His Replacement The future of MAGA is Christian nationalism. And that calls for a heavenly figure at the helm. Excerpts: We have seen the future of MAGA, and it is not Donald Trump. But even Trump has to be impressed with who he is being replaced with. Sunday’s memorial for Charlie Kirk was, on one level, a moment of reflection on the conservative activist’s life—and one of catharsis for his supporters given the trauma of his murder. But on another, it was the most significant high-level gathering of MAGA leaders since Trump’s inauguration and, in that respect, it was strikingly different from any other such conclave we have ever seen. That is because on Sunday, for the first time ever, Donald Trump was not the center of attention. In fact, he seemed almost out of place there, out of step with its tone and its clear focus on the future of the right wing in American politics. Quite apart from the looming presence of Kirk himself, the most important voices at the event were his widow, Erika Kirk, and Vice President J.D. Vance. Erika Kirk’s speech was the most emotionally resonant. Her public forgiveness of her husband’s murderer was clearly the signature moment. But she also established, with her language and focus, the character of the event—and revealed its purpose Vance’s remarks, meanwhile, were the strongest of the senior Trump Administration officials who appeared on stage. That is true both because he seemed to be the person most genuinely close to Kirk, and also because he was the most in tune with Erika. While Trump spoke as a politician, Erika Kirk and Vance adopted an approach that appeared more consistent with televangelists. As Erika stated explicitly, what they were there to advance was the politics of religious revival. Their message was unmistakable: The future of MAGA is Christian nationalism. The central figure of their movement going forward would be not Trump, but Jesus. On the face of it, it’s hard to object to such a shift. Evangelism at large has become a core part of the MAGA base. Movements like Dominionism, which argues that America is a Christian nation that should have Christian leaders guiding the country based on Christian principles, have been increasingly influential within Republican officials, jurists and commentators. But there are deeply troubling elements to this trend. First, of course, is the fact that not all Americans are Christian or even religious, and that one of the principles on which this country was founded was the separation of church and state. Also troubling is the degree to which so many televangelists in America have themselves become corrupted by money and power. Nothing illustrates this fact so well as their embrace of as corrupt a person as Trump as an agent of a Higher Power, a quasi-religious figure himself. (Full article.)

While I am most certainly NOT a fan of The Daily Beast, which has attacked me in the past over what we publish on vaccines, I think Rothkopf’s views are not just echoed in the corporate liberal media, but also among the non-MAGA and non-Zionist conservatives.

Very few have documented how Christianity was started by a Roman Emperor in the 4th Century as an official “Christian Religion” which became the Catholic Church, and has ALWAYS been a perversion of what is actually taught in the Bible. See:

And then also see:

And Christianity is full of pedophile leaders, whether it is the Catholic church, many of which are going bankrupt due to the prevalence of Pedo Priests:

or the Protestant and Evangelical churches, where you can literally find MILLIONS of articles on the Internet of pastors being involved in pedophilia.

Christian Churches are probably the most dangerous places to put your children in.

If they are not directly raped and abused by a priest, pastor or other church leader, they are still in danger because the Christian Church works together with the Government to promote vaccines and drugs, and if you do not participate, they will report you to Child Protective Services (CPS) who will take your children away from you, and give them good “Christian parents” in a “forever home” through the nation’s legalized child trafficking system run by the U.S. Government called “Foster Care”. See:

And with the flow of unaccompanied minor children who are trafficked over the Mexican border now being significantly reduced, Melania Trump has just introduced a new program called “Fostering the Future Together: A Global Coalition” at the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday to “protect” children from the new technology like AI:

And let’s not forget that even though Melania Trump is married to the alleged “conservative” Donald Trump, she went public last year with a new book and videos clearly showing she is as pro abortion as one can be, endorsing the murder of unborn children all the way through the third trimester. See:

She has also recently proposed that the government monitor your family right in your home to determine the status of your “mental health” and prevent school shootings:

So this is apparently the new “legal” global child trafficking network which she just announced at the UN yesterday that will be fueled by using AI and software such as “predictive analysis” which they claim will be able to determine who might abuse their child, and therefore have their children removed from their home, before it even happens.

What a great plan to provide more children in the global child trafficking network!

And who will the U.S. Government work with to implement this new trafficking network?

The Christian Church of course! The Christian Church is already the backbone of child trafficking here in the U.S., as they control most of the nation’s foster care homes and teen centers, especially in the “Bible Belt” south, in places like Texas.

They are also an integral part of the worldwide child trafficking system through the very lucrative overseas Christian adoption programs, utilizing Christian orphanages. See:

And as to the new rising star in the GOP Christian MAGA movement, the widow Erika Kirk, here is some good research done by Peggy Hall, and the possible connections between Freemasonry and Erika:

Related:

Comment on this article at HealthImpactNews.com.