The aircraft plummeted to the ground in a fiery explosion, according to footage from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

First responders work at the plane crash scene in Philadelphia, January 31, 2025 © AP / Matt Rourke

A Learjet 55 medical transport plane with six people on board crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening. Witness and security camera footage captured a bright flash in the sky before the crash, followed by explosions and thick plumes of smoke.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that the jet went down around 6:30 pm local time, shortly after departing from Northeast Philadelphia Airport. The aircraft was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

The Mexico-registered twin-engine jet belonged to Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, according to FlightRadar24 data. Newly appointed US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy confirmed that six people were on board. Emergency personnel at the scene told NBC News that the victims were likely two doctors, two pilots, and a patient with a family member.

Aerial view of the Philadelphia plane crash site.Debris is being found over a quarter mile away. pic.twitter.com/c2U8ZYVu7N — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 1, 2025

Officials have yet to confirm the exact number of casualties or the severity of injuries, but multiple residents on the ground were reportedly hurt.

Footage of the Exact moment the Plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia; multiple victims reported pic.twitter.com/ibloOolPp1 — GeopolitiX (@DalioTroy) February 1, 2025

Several houses in the vicinity caught fire due to the impact. Videos shared on social media showed debris strewn across streets. Emergency responders arrived quickly to battle the fires and assist victims.

Right up the street from me , PLANE CRASH in Philly shopping mall Roosevelt mall , and on residential street #planecrash#philly#planecrashphiladelphiapic.twitter.com/IbCEojQiZl — cheeksz215 (@Ch33ksz215) January 31, 2025

“Major incident near Cottman and Bustleton Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia across from Roosevelt Mall. Roads closed in [the] area, including parts of Roosevelt Boulevard. Avoid area,” wrote the official X account of the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

Video showing the moment the plane crashed near Roosevelt Mall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/BTKlBhsgkA — Faytuks Network (@FaytuksNetwork) January 31, 2025

The crash site is about three miles from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, a hub for single-engine aircraft, private jets, turboprops, and helicopters. The cause of the crash is under investigation as authorities work to determine what led to the disaster.

Ring doorbell footage captures the plane crash near Roosevelt Mall in Northeast Philadelphia.The crash triggered a massive explosion, setting multiple homes ablaze. The plane appeared to be on fire before impact. pic.twitter.com/45ufoPc92Z — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) February 1, 2025

The incident comes just days after a deadly collision between a passenger jet and a Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, DC, which killed 67 people.

