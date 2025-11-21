Seemorerocks
Subscribe
Sign in
America now has a credit score that will deny you services
Robin Westenra
Nov 21, 2025
1
1
Share
1
1
Share
Discussion about this post
Comments
Restacks
Charles Powell
6m
This is bull sh _ t
China doesn't do this.
Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Top
Latest
Discussions
No posts
Ready for more?
Subscribe
© 2025 Robin Westenra
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
This is bull sh _ t
China doesn't do this.