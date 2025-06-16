A gigantic US Air Force deployment is currently underway, with over 20 aerial refueling tankers moving across the ocean, along with many more military assets as Netanyahu pushes Trump to join Israel's war on Iran.

I am certain that Trump does not want the US directly engaged in the war, that he fantasizes about winning a Nobel Prize by ending it, and that in any case, he is too mentally lazy to manage such a conflict.

It is also clear that his base has no desire to fight any neocon war of choice for Israel. America First influencers like Tucker Carlson and MTG are now escalating their opposition because they know that it will sabotage what's left of Trump's domestic agenda.

But there may be little they can do. The fact is that Trump is bought and bossed by the Zionist billionaire class. And after two assassination attempts, he is reluctant to defy a mob boss like Miriam Adelson or the malevolent forces she represents.

Indeed, Trump trembles before the Israeli assets in his camp. He's like a deer in the headlights of a Merkava tank. And he is not only weak, but delusional enough to believe he can change the subject to immigration or some other culture war fixation after acceding to Netanyahu's maniacal demands.

Which means that in the next 48 hours, Trump could greenlight a psychotic regime change war that no country in the world other than Israel wants, which will multiply the human misery of the region one hundred fold, tank the global economy, place a target on American backs, and ensure him a place among history's greatest losers.