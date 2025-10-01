The Health Ranger can hardly be accused of being a leftist

ANALYSIS: America is about to be turned into an active battlefield war zone. Trump just promised to dispatch active duty troops to cities like Chicago and use them as “training grounds” for military operations.

And what do militaries do? They close with and destroy the enemy. Soldiers are not civil police officers. They are not human rights attorneys. They are trained to kill and destroy with great efficiency. That’s what Trump is unleashing across America: The U.S. military will target his political enemies and destroy them.

I am glad the cheating Democrats were defeated in this last election, but I would never support a military dictatorship in America... nor the hunting down and military executions of political enemies. Yet that’s exactly where things seem to be going.

Soon, Trump will likely borrow Netanyahu’s genocidal logic and say something like, “Well, we had to bomb that low-income apartment complex into rubble, because terrorists were hiding there!”

Trump has already declared Antifa to be terrorists. And he acknowledge they wear civilian clothing, so we can’t always tell who’s a terrorist and who isn’t. That means they can bomb any building with civilians in it and claim they were terrorists. (Did he learn this from Netanyahu?)

Remember: Gaza was the pilot program. Whatever they did in Gaza, they plan to do to the rest of us. That’s why those gullible idiots who support the bombing of Gaza should be careful what they ask for, as their own cities and neighborhoods may be targeted next.

We are now entering the collapse chapter of empire where the home territory is turned into an active battlefield as political, corporate and military factions resort to kinetic extermination campaigns. Prepare accordingly.