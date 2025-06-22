The US president has announced a “successful” raid on Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan

FILE PHOTO: US Air Force airmen look at a GBU-57, or the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb © US Air Force via AP

US President Donald Trump has announced that American forces have carried out a large-scale airstrike targeting three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

He went on to praise the military operation, adding: “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this."

In the same message, the US leader appeared to urge Tehran not to retaliate and to engage in talks, claiming it was now “time for peace.”

Tehran has yet to respond to the latest development. The Iranian military has previously warned Washington and other third parties against joining the conflict, threatening to target any hostile assets and weapons shipments bound for Israel. A spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthis has also warned that if the US becomes involved, the group “will target its warships in the Red Sea.”

Israel launched its Operation Rising Lion as a “preemptive” strike, allegedly aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear bomb. Tehran, which has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful, called the attack an act of war and responded with missile and drone strikes of its own.

"Mr. President, you started it, we will finish it. Look at the map. All American bases in the region are within the range of Iranian missiles. From Iraq to Syria, from Yemen to the Persian Gulf, and from Jordan to the Arabian Sea. All these bases are within the range of Iranian missiles. The ballistic missiles that targeted the Zionist regime came from these very bases. Mr. President, you started it, we will finish it."

Iran says ‘ONLY’ entrance and exit tunnels of Fordow nuclear site DAMAGED after American attack — Mehr News

