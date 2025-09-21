Vaccine Impact,

20 September, 2025

by Brian Shilhavy

Last month (August, 2025) the Jewish publication Times of Israel published a report about a meeting before Israeli lawmakers where victims of child Satanic ritual sex abuse throughout Israel testified to the horrors they endured, such as torture and rape when they were children.

I published an article on Health Impact News about this. See:

Horrifying Testimonies of Torture and Rape Seek to Lift Shroud of Silence Around Satanic Ritual Child Sex Abuse Claims throughout Israel The Times of Israel today published an in depth report from a recent meeting before Israeli lawmakers where victims of child Satanic ritual sex abuse throughout Israel testified to the horrors they endured, such as torture and rape when they were children. I am not shocked that this has happened and continues to happen in Israel, but what is shocking is that such a detailed investigative report like this brings the whole Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) network in Israel into the spotlight in an Israeli publication, and yet just like the demonic sexual crimes of Epstein in the U.S., NOTHING WILL HAPPEN to stop this and bring the criminals to justice!!! The U.S. press apparently is not even covering this story (yet), which should be HEADLINE NEWS around the world…. WARNING! Pray for your own emotional and spiritual well-being first before reading this, as this really shook me to my core when I read this today. It is VERY GRAPHIC! (Full article.)

While these horrors were testified to the Israeli government by the victims themselves, not only is the Israeli government not doing anything about it, they are now allegedly passing laws that PROTECT these pedophiles, and denying justice to the victims.

This was published earlier this week by Jonas E. Alexis, Senior Editor, of VT Foreign Policy:

Israel Set To Become First Nation To Eradicate Age of Consent Laws: “Pedophilia Is a Human Right” Excerpts: According to members of Israel’s own parliament, Netanyahu’s government isn’t just turning a blind eye—it’s protecting the predators. A cabal of pedophile judges, politicians, CEOs, and so-called elites, shielded from exposure. And while the victims are silenced, the government is taking a chainsaw to the very safeguards meant to protect them—dismantling age-of-consent laws, banning sex offender registers, stripping away every last defense. Why? Because these monsters in power say child abuse isn’t abuse at all—it’s ‘natural,’ it’s ‘good for the child,’ it’s even ordained by ancient law. They want you to believe we’re all pedophiles at heart. But here’s the truth: this isn’t about faith, or culture, or tradition. It’s about control. And once you see who benefits from normalizing the unthinkable, you’ll understand just how deep this rot goes. For years, Israel has been hiding in plain sight—as a safe haven for predatory pedophiles. Time and again, it has refused to extradite men wanted for crimes against children. And don’t take my word for it—these aren’t rumors, they’re headlines straight out of Israel’s own media. But now—something has shifted. The diabolical, systematic pedophile cult—one that traces back nearly 9,000 years—is facing the greatest threat it’s ever known: exposure. Israeli MP Avi Maoz is now leading the charge inside the Knesset. His warning is explosive: Netanyahu isn’t just tolerating pedophilia, and he isn’t just shielding the powerful men behind it—he’s rewriting the law itself, to make their crimes against children perfectly legal. “Pedophilia is a perversion,” Maoz said. “Pedophilia is a disgusting phenomenon and I will do everything in my power to make sure the children of Israel are not abandoned because of one agenda or another.” Maoz says the situation is critical. He warns that behind closed doors, steps are already underway to legalize pedophilia—and to grant legal immunity to tens of thousands of known abusers who continue to operate with impunity inside Israel. Maoz warns that many of these predators see themselves as chosen—ordained by God. In their minds, abusing children isn’t a crime at all, but a holy mandate… an ancient right granted to them by divine authority. (Read the full article.)

Here in the U.S., something very similar is happening.

President Trump and most of his cabinet campaigned on a promise to expose the Epstein files and bring justice to his victims. But now, with a few exceptions such as Rep. Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene, they have changed their tune, saying that there is nothing to reveal, with Trump calling it a “hoax” perpetrated by the Democrats.

Victims of Epstein’s pedophilia crimes have now come forward to testify, some of them for the first time, in Washington D.C. earlier this month, demanding justice.

See:

Shocking Epstein Victims’ Testimonies in D.C. as they Plead with Trump to Release the Files: Trump Replies it is a “Democratic Hoax” A press conference was held in Washington D.C. today for many of the victims and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking empire. The conference was organized by Congressman Tomas Massie, Congressman Ro Khann, and Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene. I have to admit that this press conference today went better than I expected. I actually did not think there would be anything new shared at this event today that was not already in the public, but I was wrong. Some of these victims were speaking out in public for the first time, being emboldened by the other victims also coming forward. Several of the victims pleaded with President Trump to release the Epstein files, emphatically stating that this was “no hoax.” Unfortunately, Trump was quick to respond to them by stating to the Press that “This is a Democratic hoax”, mocking the victims. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she spoke to Trump this morning and asked him to host the Survivors Press Conference in the Oval Office. But the only thing Trump did from inside the White House today was mock the victims by continuing to call this a “Democratic hoax.” This is most certainly part of a major turning point in U.S. history, and it could literally mark the end of the Republican Party, as we know it today. Trump must face justice over this, including his entire administration who is part of the cover-up. Everyone who still supports him, mainly Zionist Conservative Christians and Jews, are also guilty, and will very soon fall under God’s judgment, if not the whole country. (Read the full article.)

Just as the Israeli government is now trying to legalize pedophilia by removing laws that protect the victims of pedophilia and Satan Ritual Abuse (SRA), so too the Trump administration is reportedly doing the same thing.

Earlier this week I published an article about the House Committee on the Judiciary memorandum which stated that not only is the Trump Administration hiding the Epstein files from the public, but that they are also “systematically dismantling the offices and programs we rely on to combat human trafficking and prosecute sex crimes.” See:

Trump Administration Has Gutted Federal Programs Combatting Sex Crimes, Defunded Victim Support Programs, and Rewarded Sexual Predators and Criminal Today, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, released a new memo detailing how the Trump Administration has repeatedly sided with sex offenders and human traffickers over their victims—often rewarding sexual predators and elevating them to positions of power within the U.S. government while crippling key offices, programs, and grants that combat sex crimes and support survivors. “President Trump in office has repeatedly taken the side of criminal sex predators and violent abusers against their victims, and this pattern goes well beyond his strenuous efforts to bury the Epstein Files. Trump is systematically dismantling the offices and programs we rely on to combat human trafficking and prosecute sex crimes,” said Ranking Member Raskin. “Far from aiding victims and survivors, President Trump consistently sides with their abusers. His all-of-government policy to aid traffickers and sex criminals and abandon survivors has made American women dramatically less safe.” Judiciary Democrats’ new memo, “Epstein is the Tip of the Iceberg: The Trump Administration is Dismantling the Anti-Human Trafficking Infrastructure and Coddling Human Traffickers, Sexual Predators, and Rapists,” lays out how Trump’s affinity for sex offenders goes far deeper than Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. As Trump has sought to block the release of new information related to Epstein and his co-conspirators, he has also used his office to dismantle the infrastructure designed to combat trafficking, prosecute sex crimes, and provide basic services to victims and survivors, and to assist and pardon accused rapists and child pornographers. Key findings from the Committee’s memo include: The Trump Administration has gutted offices and programs designed to combat human trafficking and violent crimes. Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has terminated hundreds of grants awarded to state and local law enforcement to help prevent, investigate, and prosecute violent crime, as well as those that assist survivors of sexual and domestic violence.

Trump has shuttered critical agencies and offices that fight human trafficking while diverting federal law enforcement resources away from their work combatting human trafficking and sexual exploitation. These cuts have hamstrung the Administration’s ability to disrupt trafficking networks and prosecute crimes of sexual violence. President Trump pardoned accused rapists and child pornographers, supported human traffickers. The Trump Administration reportedly pressed Romanian officials to lift travel restrictions on the Tate Brothers, who traveled to Florida earlier this year despite facing arrest on charges of rape and human trafficking in Romania and the United Kingdom.

When Trump granted pardons to nearly 1,600 insurrectionists on his first day in office, his sweeping pardons also provided relief for dozens of human traffickers, sex offenders, and serial abusers. President Trump has staffed his Administration with individuals who have a history of sexual misconduct, or have been accused of abuse. The top ranks of the Trump Administration include individuals who have been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence, and other forms of abuse, including Pete Hegseth, Linda McMahon, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr Read the full article.

Some believe that the assassination of Charlie Kirk was the beginning of a new campaign by Zionists to silence, by assassination if need be, anyone who challenged the official narrative now being put forth about the Epstein files. Many of the Health Impact News readers have referred me to a post and video created by Jeff Rense, which you can view here:

Who Will Stop the Satanic Zionist Pedophiles Trying to Take Over the U.S. and Israel?

In the Old Testament Law, the “Torah”, the conviction of a criminal was to be determined by “two or three” witnesses.

One witness is not enough to convict a man accused of any crime or offense he may have committed. A matter must be established by the testimony of two or three witnesses.(Deuteronomy 19:15)

In both countries, Israel and the U.S., many victims have now come forward to testify about the crimes of the Satanic pedophiles ruling the governments of both countries, certainly MANY more than “two or three” witnesses.

Does this Jewish law apply today, in the period of the New Covenant?

Here are the direct words of Jesus Christ, the Jewish Messiah:

“I tell you the truth, whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven. Again, I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything you ask for, it will be done for you by my Father in heaven. For where two or three come together in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:18-20)

Jesus not only endorsed the OT principle of “two or three” in determining truth in criminal cases, he expanded it in the New Covenant, as he assumed his authority as the King ruling in the Kingdom of God, and passed on his authority to those who belonged to him, represented by the Seal of the Holy Spirit.

Therefore, if our King Jesus, who inhabits all true believers marked by the Seal of the Holy Spirit, leads us to “bind” Satan’s followers, we have the promise that this action will happen in the Heavenly Supreme Court, which is the ultimate judicial authority, where Satan’s worldly judicial system has no jurisdiction.

Therefore today, on September 20, 2025, I, Brian Shilhavy, a member of the Kingdom of God, am publicly binding in spiritual chains President Donald Trump, current president of the United States, and Benjamin Netanyahu, current prime minister of Israel, and asking King Jesus, creator and rightful owner of earth (Colossians 1:15-17), to destroy their works and plans, and to declare them GUILTY of the sins they are committing, and carry out their sentencing as King Jesus sees fit, so that they can no longer commit their crimes.