Getting a list of terrorist actions and assasinations in the 40-year US war against Iran was no simple task.

I would ask ChatGPT for a full list. It would come back with an incomplete list and so I would have to dispute it and come back with another list which was itself incomplete.

It also regard American and Israeli sources as “verified” and Iranian as “unverified”

Here is as complete a list as I have been able to compile including alleged Iranian terror plots and assasinations

3 Jul 1988

Iran Air Flight 655 (290 civilians) – Persian Gulf

Chat GPT - Iran treats this as a mass killing, not an accident

1979–1988 – Iran–Iraq War

I remember this as if was yesterday - yet it is hard to find anything about this

The United States provides chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein who invaded Iran, in which 750,000 are estimated to have died

1981 -

Mohammad-Ali Rajai (2 August 1981 – 30 August 1981) president of Iran

Mohammad-Javad Bahonar (Prime Minister of Iran)

Ayatollah Mohammad Beheshti (Chief Justice of Iran, Secretary-General of the Islamic Republican Party, and one of the most powerful figures after Khomeini)

2010

12 Jan 2010 – Masoud Alimohammadi – Tehran, Iran

29 Nov 2010 – Majid Shahriari – Tehran, Iran

2010

Masoud Ali-Mohammadi — 12 January 2010 - Israel and Western intelligence agencies, disputed in the West

Majid Shahriari — 29 November 2010 - by Mossad, refuted in the West

2011

Dariush Rezaeinejad — 23 July 2011 - US and Israel, unconfirmed by Israel

Majid Shahriari - killed by Magnetic bomb assassination by Israel

2012

Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan — 11 January 2012 - killed by a car bomb by Israel, unconfirmed in the West

2013

9 Jan 2013 – Mostafa Ahmadi – Tehran, Iran

(Iranian chemical engineer linked to defence research

2014

18 Aug 2014 – Abdul Rahman Ahmadinejad – Tehran, Iran

ChatGPT: Although Western analysts often suspect Israeli intelligence involvement, credible mainstream sources do not formally confirm any state responsibility. Therefore these remain Iran’s official attributions not confirmed by Western sources.

2016

In Kermanshah Province (western Iran, in a Kurdish-speaking area), four gunmen attacked a vehicle carrying Iranian parliamentarian (MP) Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh. The MP and the local governor of Qasr-e Shirin (Farhad Tajarri) were wounded, but the driver was killed.

2017

7 Jul 2017 – Hadi Qashqa’i – Tehran, Iran

2018

22 Apr 2018 – Mohammad Reza Khosravi – Tehran, Iran

2019

23 Jun 2019 – Saeed Karimian – Istanbul, Turkey

(Iranian national; extraterritorial killing)

2020

3 Jan 2020 – Qassem Soleimani – Baghdad, Iraq - killed in Syria by drone attack on the orders of Donald Trump

27 Nov 2020 – Mohsen Fakhrizadeh – Absard, Iran - killed by remote-controlled weapon assassination by Israel Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pledged retaliation for the killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist in remarks Saturday, promising a response “to the martyrdom of our scientist at the proper time.”

2021–Present -according to ChatGPT

Events: Cyber intrusions Sabotage operations Arrests of alleged intelligence networks

Targets: Nuclear, military, and industrial facilities

Attribution: Israel / United States “(as stated by Iranian authorities”)

2024

1 Apr 2024 – Mohammad Reza Zahedi and IRGC officers – Damascus, Syria (Iranian consulate compound)

31 Jul 2024 – Ismail Haniyeh – Tehran, Iran

April 2024 (reported): Israeli strikes in Syria near the Iranian consulate/embassy reportedly killed senior Iranian commanders.

2025 (Iranian scientists)

13 Jun 2025 – Ali Bakouei – a figure involved with Iran’s nuclear effort, was killed in an attack on an apartment building in Iran on 13 June 2025, along with his wife and children. The attack was part of a wider campaign targeting Iranian scientific infrastructure and personnel during the 2025 conflict.

13 Jun 2025 – Abdolhamid Minouchehr – Tehran, Iran, an Iranian nuclear physicist and engineer, was killed in Tehran during the Israeli strikes in June 2025 that hit Iranian nuclear and military targets.

June 2025 (various dates): Multiple Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed during Israeli strikes on Iran

Multiple senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists were killed in Israeli strikes on Iran in June 2025. These included senior Revolutionary Guard officers and individuals tied to Iran’s nuclear programme, many of whom were honored in state funerals later that month

2026

More than 100 Children targeted by USA/Israel in school bombing

Assasination of Ayatollah Ali Khamanei

To this has to be added assasinations carried out by the terrorist M.E.K

Assasinations by the M.E.K

Mousa Kalantari (Minister of Housing)

Hassan Abbaspour (Minister of Energy)

Mahmoud Ghandi (Minister of Post, Telegraph and Telephone)

Mohammad-Ali Fayyazbakhsh (Minister without portfolio)

Mohammad Montazeri (senior IRP figure)

Several other vice ministers and officials (total ~70–74 killed in the 28 June 1981 Hafte Tir bombing).

Members of Parliament (Majlis)

Reza Kamyab (Mashhad representative, 28 July 1981)

Hassan Ayat (MP and Assembly of Experts member, 5 August 1981)

Mojtaba Ozbaki (Shahrekord, 23 December 1981)

Mohammad-Taqi Besharat (Semirom, 28 December 1981)

Mojtaba Esteki (21 January 1982)

Others (multiple MPs killed in bombings or targeted attacks, 1981–1982).

Provincial Governors, Clerics (Supreme Leader’s Representatives), and Local Officials

Mohammad-Ali Ansari (Governor of Gilan province, 6 July 1981)

Mir Asadollah Madani (Supreme Leader’s representative in East Azerbaijan, 11 September 1981)

Abdol Hossein Dastgheib (Supreme Leader’s representative in Fars province; suicide attack during Friday prayers in Shiraz, 11 December 1981)

Gholamali Jaaffarzadeh (Governor of Mashhad County, 23 December 1981)

Ali-Mohammad Sadduqi (Supreme Leader’s representative in Yazd province, 2 July 1982)

Ata’ollah Ashrafi Esfahani (Supreme Leader’s representative in Kermanshah province, 15 October 1982)

Abdulkarim Hasheminejad (senior cleric/public figure, Mashhad, 29 September 1981

Military, Police, and Security Officials

Brigadier General Saeed Taheri (Chief of Police of Tehran, 13 August 1972 — pre-Revolution but often cited)

Seyyed Naser Mohsenpur (IRGC officer, 24 August 1981)

Colonel Houshang Vahid-Dastjerdi (Chief of Police of Iran, 5 September 1981)

Major General Ali Sayyad Shirazi (Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, 10 April 1999

Asadollah Lajevardi (former Warden of Evin Prison, 23 August 1998)

Hussein Ghane-Ghole (Warden of Mashhad prison, 6 January 1987)

Jamshid Ghare-Sarvari (Warden of Ahvaz prison, 13 February 1987)

Mohammad Kachui (Warden of Evin Prison, 29 June 1981

Senior IRGC commander (Tehran, 1 May 2000).

Other Public Figures and Officials

Ali Qoddousi (Military prosecutor-general, 5 September 1981)

Mohammad-Salim Hosni (Reconstruction Crusade official, 14 March 1982)

Multiple senior clerics and judges (e.g., a senior cleric in Tehran, 26 February 1982; one in Najaf, Iraq, June 1998).

When I asked about alleged terrorist actions and assasinations carried out by Iran Chat GPT was very forthcoming

A. Targeted Assassinations by or Linked to Iran

Ali Akbar Tabatabai (former Iranian diplomat, critic of the Islamic Republic)– ahot outside his home in USA, 1980

Abdul Rahman Ghassemlou ((leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran)) – Vienna, 1989- Iranian agents shot him at close range in negotiations; according to research on Iran’s terror operations

Shapour Bakhtiar (last prime minister under the Shah)– Paris, 1991 - Shot to death by Iranian operatives at his home; documented in studies of Iranian terror operations

Sadegh Sharafkandi & companions – Berlin, 1992 - U.S. agents disrupted a plot directed by Iranian Quds Force officials to bomb a restaurant to kill the ambassador and carry out further attacks; the conspirators were arrested.

Plot to kill Adel al-Jubeir – disrupted Washington DC, 2011

Assadi Paris bomb plot – planned attack thwarted, 2018 - Belgian courts convicted Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi and accomplices for plotting to bomb a march of exiled Iranians. Authorities said explosives were to be smuggled into Europe for attack.

B. Terrorism Attacks Involving Iranian State Actors or Proxies

Israeli Embassy bombing – Buenos Aires, 1992 - A truck bomb detonated outside the Israeli Embassy; 29 killed and hundreds wounded. Argentine prosecutors later linked planning or support to Iranian officials via Hezbollah operatives (Hezbollah’s Unit 910 with Iranian backing)

AMIA Jewish Center bombing – Buenos Aires, 1994 - terror attack in Argentina; 85 were killed and hundreds wounded. Argentine courts have alleged Iranian government involvement and Hezbollah execution under Iranian auspices.

Khobar Towers bombing – Saudi Arabia, 1996 - Truck bomb attack near a U.S. Air Force facility killed 19 U.S. service members and wounded hundreds. U.S. indictments accused members of Hezbollah-linked cells sponsored by Iran’s Quds Force.

Thailand assassination plot – Bangkok, 2012 - Thai authorities reported explosions at a house linked to Iranians planning to assassinate Israeli diplomats; individuals were arrested and charged

If you want an American view of this you’re welcome.

