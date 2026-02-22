Seemorerocks

a couple of things re palantir/beast system/ai, the jana page is behind a paywall but can be claimed free if you have the "app", the second has the hallmarks of being written by ai and the page may even the ai`s own construct, about the 3rd time ive seen this happen, interesting as it tries to argue itself out of the obviously pro jew programming its been made with:

https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/will-they-use-ai-to-enforce-the-noahide

https://drinkpraylovetea.substack.com/p/the-final-revelation-an-examination

the one below confirms theils infatuation with the "anti-christ" which more info can be found easily enough...

https://www.newstatesman.com/culture/books/book-of-the-day/2025/11/all-your-data-belongs-to-us-the-rise-of-palantir

