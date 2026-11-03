After installing an upgrade to my Mac OS I was logged out of every site that I use, including Telegram.
I did nothing and today it’s all BACK!
How is this to be explained?
After installing an upgrade to my Mac OS I was logged out of every site that I use, including Telegram.
I did nothing and today it’s all BACK!
How is this to be explained?
No posts
Hi Robin,
I believe you upgraded your MAC OS something like 10 days ago?
after the upgrade you need to sign back in to your apps and the new security requires MFA and/or signing in with username or email address. So something went wrong on the back end of Apple especially as that delay may have been caused by providing the intell agencies your passwords/accounts so they can be monitored 24x7.
Apple's security isn't the best. Thats deliberate so accounts can be easily monitored.
From AI:
Reasons for Logging Out of End-User Accounts During macOS Upgrades
macOS upgrades can log out all end-user accounts for several reasons, primarily related to security and administrative requirements.
Major Updates and Secure Token Requirement
Admin Credentials Needed: Major macOS updates often require admin credentials to proceed with the installation. This is a security measure to ensure that only authorized users can make significant changes to the system.
Secure Token Requirement: For upgrades on devices with Apple Silicon, a Secure Token is necessary. This token is linked to the user account and is required to authorize the installation of major updates.
Impact on User Accounts
Automatic Logout: During the upgrade process, all end-user accounts may be logged out to facilitate the installation of the new operating system. This ensures that no user processes interfere with the upgrade.
User Experience: Users may find themselves unexpectedly logged out, which can disrupt their workflow. It is advisable for users to save their work before initiating an upgrade.
Recommendations for Smooth Upgrades
Ensure Admin Access: Users should verify that they have access to an admin account with a Secure Token before starting the upgrade process.
Plan for Downtime: Schedule upgrades during off-peak hours to minimize disruption, as all user accounts will be logged out during the installation.
By understanding these factors, users can better prepare for macOS upgrades and mitigate potential disruptions.