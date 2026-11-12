From Ania

ALMOST 1 MILLION PEOPLE TOOK PART IN THE INDEPENDENCE MARCH IN WARSAW.

POLISH JUDGE REVEALS THE TRUTH

In this video Ania does some educated speculation.

She points to some supreme ironies of history.

A nation that invited Jews at a time when they were being persecuted in the 15th century became the centre of the Holocaust and allegedly, along with Ukraine one of the most anti-semitic countries in Europe; Krakow which had about 60,000 Jewish inhabitants has a community of only several hundred.

Now, it seems, in a huge irony, that there is a move by Jewish Israelis to get Polish passports to get access to the EU

Ania talks of a large fire in Krakow which destroyed about 96% of the paper archives and asks if there might be a connection.

Are we seeing a reverse migration - a Khazaria 2.0?

WHY WAS KRAKOW THE TARGET?

Here is Ania’s previous video about events in Krakow.