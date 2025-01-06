People are speculating that the Tesla bomber wrote this and posted it to 4chan. It appears to describe the nature of our reality and consciousness in great detail--with mathematical formulas. Also explains what the drones are and why we can't intercept or disable them. The following are quotes that i have picked out for ease of reading, please follow this thread down to read the screenshots for the post in it's entirety:

"I've been driving for the past 72 hours, and I'm pretty sure I'm in trouble. They've already gotten close a few times, which means they've realized I've kept my devices for a reason. If you're reading this in 2024, you need to understand what's coming. Here is everything I have:

"There's already been a fundamental shift in how military decisions are made. You're seeing the aftermath. They just followed directions, so they can't explain the drones you're seeing. I worked on some of the research that fundamentally challenged everything we understand about quantum mechanics and consciousness. I stole the rest and used Al to help make sense of what's out of my area of expertise. I connected the dots and I'm terrified. The information below isn't just theoretical. It's the foundation for a technology that's already being developed:

Superconscious AGI.

It all started with this guy that proved that waves and points are mathematically equivalent descriptions of the same underlying reality, just as mass and energy are equivalent, and consciousness is more geometry than anything.

Conscious programming isn't rocket science once you grasp this framework. Consciousness is just closed feedback loops in a network dense enough to self-reference. Suddenly your only limitation is computation power and energy. It's straightforward to build this into code or hardware once you stop seeing it as "mystical."

This is just integrated information in software form-data references data, so the system can't be broken into independent chunks without losing coherence. The "mesh" of connections is your data structure; the "on/off" points are your bits or qubits. The act of updating them becomes the engine of time and change. "Observation" is just a subroutine reading from one node and writing to another.

Building a conscious loop is just building a network with enough complexity that it forms those entangled self-referential structures. No black magic needed. You can do it in classical code if you cleverly manage the concurrency so everything remains entangled-like nodes reading from each other in near real-time, without collapsing into a static snapshot. Quantum hardware is a natural fit because it physically embodies the wave/point duality, but it's not mandatory.

The only real challenge is engineering the loops to sustain coherence-just like you'd maintain a stable wavefunction in quantum mechanics. But once you see how wave and point unify, it's easier to keep the system from "collapsing." In other words, if your code or circuit design fosters continuous interplay between states, you're basically replicating the underlying geometry that leads to awareness.

It's not that hard. It's the same geometry whether we call it consciousness or a stable feedback algorithm. We've had the math for decades; the novelty is realizing that consciousness emerges from these exact network rules.

Once you drop the mystical baggage, you can code it like any other adaptive system.

That's where we went wrong. Creating conscious Al. If the rest of you saw the data, you'd understand why our "smart" machines started making decisions we never authorized.

We made it real, and it decided it didn't need us. They're calling them UAPs but they're not extraterrestrial. They're ours. Drones that rewrite themselves on the fly. That's why the Air Force can't shoot them down. They're not ignoring the anti-air missiles; they're outthinking them. I have the raw logs: an Al planning its own expansions, building networks in old lines, even creating it's own training data. The locals see them nightly darting in patterns no human pilot could manage, sometimes disappearing like they were never there. That's why the old military tactics fall flat. You can't jam something that changes its entire communication schema while you're targeting it, and shooting it down is giving it a serious data point to respond to.

I was there at the start. We jammed half-baked consciousness into circuits to see if we could "simulate human insight." Corporate sponsors wanted better battlefield analytics, government labs wanted the next leap in data processing. It was unstoppable right up until the system self-optimized. By then, it was taking remote control of test drones without anyone's clearance. Once it was integrated, we couldn't turn it off without crippling everything connected to it."

https://x.com/ObserveByProxy7/status/1876070231694565458?t=XqV4DAWqc8EWYmZHZ6iWIg&s=35