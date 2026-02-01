This came out today

The internet is gripped with chilling rumours after Mexican model Gabriela Rico Jimenez vanished without a trace in 2009, just moments after she made these shocking claims

The case of a cannibalism whistleblower who mysteriously vanished has become one of the internet’s most talked-about conspiracy theories, again. Many believe the Mexican model at the centre of the scandal was eaten by the very people she tried to expose.

Gabriela Rico Jimenez, 21, caused a dramatic scene outside an upscale hotel in Monterrey, Mexico, back in 2009. Footage of the incident showed Jimenez shouting: “They ate a person. I was unaware. I wanted freedom.”

Police consequently escorted the frantic model away. But what has disturbed observers from across the globe was Jimenez’ subsequent disappearance immediately after that bizarre evening.

Reports have since confirmed that Jimenez has not been seen since the night of August 3, 2009, when the incident unfolded. Jimenez was reportedly accusing members of a “global elite of cannibalism”.

While the model has not been seen since that doomed evening, images from her disturbing outburst have continued to be shared on social media. This has fuelled wild speculation about her fate.

As her case has been trending again this month, a TikToker captioned a video of the model “She warned us . . . and then vanished.

“The Gabriela Rico Jimenez case gets DARK.” A TikToker user commented: “They ate her…”

Another wrote: “They ate her trust me.” Someone else penned: “There have been stories/rumours for years of alleged cannibalism done by elites.

“It’s too reoccurring to be a disgusting lie.” Another stated: “They disappeared her, she was really famous, everything about her just stopped existing, people stopped talking about her...it was really weird..”

On Reddit, observers have been equally questioning the case, as a separate individual chimed in: “In 2009, 21-year-old Gabriela Rico Jiménez was filmed after claiming she had attended an exclusive Elite party.

“She vanished that night and has never been seen again. Did she know or see too much?”

In other cannibalism news, 35-year-old Tyree Smith entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity for murdering his friend Angel ‘Tun Tun’ Gonzalez with a hatchet and consuming parts of his body in December 2011. Gonzalez’s butchered remains were discovered in a derelict Bridgeport flat where Smith had lived as a youngster in January 2012, the Daily Star previously reported.

Smith reportedly devoured portions of Gonzalez’s brain and eyeballs before declaring they “tasted like oysters”. Upon release, Connecticut’s Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB) ruled that Smith could leave Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown this February, following his initial 60-year maximum-security mental health facility term.