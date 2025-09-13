Watch HERE

Firearms Experts Challenge FBI Narrative: Mike Adams and Jeffrey Prather dispute the FBI’s claims about the rifle used in the Charlie Kirk assassination attempt, citing improper scope placement and questionable magnification for the shooting distance.

Evidence Suggests Staged Rifle: The recovered rifle’s scope allegedly hangs too far back, making firing impossible without injury, while cartridges with political slogans raise suspicions of FBI theatrics.

Parallels to Historical False Flags: Adams compares discrepancies—missing rooftop rifle footage, staged cartridges, and rifle placement—to past FBI deception, suggesting this could be another orchestrated event.

Possible FBI Patsy Involvement: Adams speculates the FBI recruited a transgender individual as a patsy while hiding the real shooter, mirroring past intelligence-led false flag operations.

Calls for Free Speech & Accountability: Adams demands legislative action against Big Tech censorship and urges public scrutiny of government narratives, framing this case as pivotal for truth and transparency.

Investigative journalist Mike Adams and firearms expert Jeffrey Prather have raised serious concerns about inconsistencies in the FBI’s evidence regarding the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Their analysis suggests that the rifle allegedly used in the attack may have been improperly mounted, casting doubt on the official narrative of a lone "trans-Tifa" shooter.

Questionable Rifle Configuration

Adams, a long-range shooting enthusiast, and Prather, a former DEA agent and tactical firearms instructor, scrutinized an FBI-released photo of the rifle allegedly recovered from the scene. They noted that the scope appeared positioned too far back, making it impossible to fire without severe recoil injury.

"The optic is hanging over a third of the buttstock—that’s not shootable," Adams explained. "If you tried, you’d get a black eye or a cut on your forehead. Every experienced rifle shooter knows this."

The FBI also claimed the rifle had a 4-8x magnification scope—an odd choice for a 200-yard shot, according to Adams. "At that range, you’d want lower magnification to maintain situational awareness. High magnification actually makes it harder to track a target."

Parallels to Historical False Flags

Adams drew comparisons to past incidents like the JFK assassination, where official narratives were later challenged by independent investigators. He pointed to discrepancies in the FBI’s account, including:

No visible rifle in rooftop footage of the alleged shooter leaping off the building.

Cartridges allegedly inscribed with pro-Antifa and pro-transgender slogans , which Adams called "pure theater."

"This rifle is a prop," Adams asserted. "The FBI is jerking our chain, just like they always do."

Possible False Flag Operation

Adams speculated that the FBI may have recruited an unwitting patsy—possibly a transgender individual—to take the blame while the real shooter remained hidden. He suggested parallels to past operations where intelligence agencies staged false flags to manipulate public opinion.

"The FBI specializes in recruiting people to unwittingly carry out acts of terrorism—or acts that will be portrayed as terrorism," Adams said.

Push for Free Speech Protections

Separately, Adams called for legislative action to combat censorship, proposing the "Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act"—a law that would prohibit viewpoint discrimination by Big Tech platforms and corporate media. He argued that suppressing dissent fuels societal division and violence.

"Censorship created the conditions that led to Kirk’s assassination," Adams said. "If you silence debate, people turn to violence instead of dialogue."

Public Scrutiny Intensifies

With widespread mobile footage contradicting official accounts, independent investigators are pushing for accountability. The case has become a flashpoint in growing public distrust of government narratives—potentially marking a turning point in how such events are scrutinized.

As Adams concluded: "We owe it to Charlie Kirk—and to America—to uncover the truth."