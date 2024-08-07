Michael Yon expresses my greatest fears…closure of the Gulf of Hormuz in a general war.

Here are some of the developments

From Hal Turner

INTEL: ISRAEL ALREADY PLANNING "PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKE" IN LEBANON

After my radio show went off the air for the night, I received several ALERTS from former Intel Colleagues confirming to me "Israel is going pre-emptive."

The Israeli Defense Force has decided they will engage in PRE-EMPTIVE STRIKES against Hezbollah in Lebanon, BEFORE Hezbollah and/or Iran can strike Israel back for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh!

Earlier today, I reported COVERT INTEL to my subscribers from the White House Situation Room wherein Biden and Senior Administration Officials were told "The war will begin tomorrow . . . ." meaning Wednesday.

In that story, I wondered aloud how they could be so certain, since it is Iran that decides when they attack Israel for the assassination that Israel perpetrated in Tehran.

One of the options which I outlined in that COVERT INTEL story was the possibility that the US KNEW the start date because Israel would attack pre-emptively.

Now, it appears that assessment was right on the money.

I can confirm now (11:24 PM Tuesday night) that Israel IS going to pre-emptively attack Hezbollah in Lebanon. As such, there is now no doubt in my mind whatsoever, that "the war" will begin Wednesday.

I earnestly hope you have all your preps because if Israel attacks over there, it is completely possible that Iran Sleeper Cells will commence attacks OVER HERE

RUSSIA SAID TO BE DELIVERING ADVANCED AIR DEFENSES TO IRAN AS TEHRAN TOUTS TIES.

Iranian officials say Russia has begun delivering advanced air defense and radar equipment to Iran after Tehran asked the Kremlin for the arms, the New York Times reported Monday.

While local Iranian media reported that Tehran had requested the equipment, a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and another official confirmed to the Times that not only had the request been made, but that deliveries had started.

Even hospital parking lots are being prepared in Israel – Iran has formed the 'Qassem Soleimani Force'

Iran is reportedly forming a new regional force called the Qassem Soleimani Forces, which has a structure similar to that of the Iranian IRGC Guards and will include Iran's Shiite forces in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, the UAE-based Al-Ain News citing. regional sources.

Tehran has reportedly warned pilots and aviation authorities to avoid its airspace as it threatens to retaliate against Israel

Iran has issued a notice to pilots and aviation authorities to avoid its airspace as the government threatens to strike Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

The Shaheen 3 missile is a two-stage, solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missile in development by Pakistan. The missile is reportedly capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional payloads to a range of 2,750 km, which makes it the longest range missile in Pakistan’s strategic arsenal.

It was first publicly displayed during a military parade in March 2016.

The Shaheen 3 is road-mobile and reportedly mounted on a Chinese transporter erector launcher.

EGYPT REJECTS ISRAELI REQUEST TO HELP FOIL IRANIAN RETALIATION.

Egypt has turned down an Israeli request to join a group of countries to defend it against a possible retaliatory attack by Iran or its regional proxies, sources briefed on the matter told The National on Monday. They said Israel was informed of Egypt’s position during talks in Cairo on Saturday between top Egyptian intelligence and security officials and a visiting Israeli delegation led by David Barnea, head of Israel’s Mossad and Ronen Bar of Shin Bet.

Egypt’s role in the case of such an attack, the Israeli officials were told, will be restricted to the defense of its maritime and land borders as well as its airspace, according to the sources. "We told them that our role will only be the defense of our country in the event of an attack on Israel," said one of the sources.

⚠️ Israel: Ben Gurion International Airport almost empty of passengers due to wide-spread cancellations of international airlines

🚨BREAKING - Dimona municipality has decided to open it's bomb shelters

🚨 ALERT — Speaker Mike Johnson has just confirmed that when Iran attacks Israel, the US will declare war on Iran

BREAKING🇮🇷– Russia delivered Iskander missile systems, capable of carrying thermonuclear missiles to Iran - Israeli media

ALERT – Israel: The Hermon Entrance Regional Council joins the authorities on the northern border and calls on its residents to stay near the protected area

BREAKING — Israel: The Home Front Command is deploying fortified rooms for the first time in Yokneam, Tivon, Kiryat Motzkin, Nesher and other areas in the north near Haifa, which indicates fear of a large-scale attack coming from Lebanon's Hezbollah

URGENT – Canadian diplomats and their families will leave Israel tomorrow due to the security situation - Ynet

🇵🇸 Hamas names group Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar as Chief following Haniyeh's assassination

🇱🇧 Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israeli factories in the north of the country:

"34 years were spent to build israel’s factories, all of them can be destroyed. In an hour, they can vanish."

The secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement says the Western countries’ aid to Israel indicates that the occupying regime is incapable of defending itself and is fearful of Iran and the resistance’s response to recent assassinations in the region.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in a televised speech on Tuesday to commemorate top-ranking Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr, who was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in the suburbs of southern Beirut last week.

Nasrallah went on to say that the West’s delivery of arms to defend Israel against the resistance's retaliatory attacks demonstrates Tel Aviv’s incapability to defend itself.

"Israel is not as strong as it was before this war, and its prestige and military capability are no longer as they were," he said.

Iran: Hezbollah will hit ‘broader, deeper’ Israeli targets

Iran has warned that Hezbollah’s response to the recent Israeli assassination of one of its top commanders will be a much “broader and deeper” attack.

Less than a day after assassinating Shukr in Beirut, Israel assassinated o Hamas’s Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital, Tehran. The back-to-back targeted killings pushed the region to the brink, with Iran and Hezbollah vowing a harsh punishment for the Israeli regime.

The Hezbollah chief noted that Israel is highly anxious about Iran and Hezbollah’s imminent attacks in response to the assassinations, adding that this is the reason why it is asking the United States and Western countries to defend it.

Hezbollah confirms martyrdom of Fuad Shukr in Israeli airstrike in Beirut

The killing of Shukr was carried out hours before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

He said targeting Hezbollah leaders will not weaken the movement’s resolve to continue its path, underlining that the recent assassinations will not alter the fundamental nature of the resistance front either.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasrallah said the recent developments show the true goal of Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet is uprooting Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

He said Netanyahu does not want a ceasefire in Gaza and seeks to “establish total security control” over the blockaded territory.

He also warned that the Israeli regime seeks to annex the occupied West Bank and expel Palestinians from there, calling on regional countries to wake up to the danger of Zionism.

#Iran’s acting foreign minister has had phone calls with foreign ministers of Switzerland, UK, Egypt, Syria, Austria and Malta, stressing Iran’s determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity and to establish deterrence against #Israel.

The closest city of Dimona, where Israel's nuclear power plant is located, has announced the opening of BOMB shelters, in SOUTHERN ISRAEL 🇮🇱

This is the main nuclear facility in Israel that is among the list of targets mentioned by Hezbollah military media in June.

Hezbollah leaders have warned the Haifa residents of northern Israel, that the attack is being prepared against them, FIRST.

Several communities in northern Israel have begun to issue updated safety guidelines. 5+ municipalities in the last hour alone.

Regarding Dimona, this opening of bomb shelters is extremely significant. Something is brewing if shelters are being open in mass, in SOUTHERN ISRAEL.

⚠️Israel is preparing for MEGA WAR.

An IDF 🇮🇱 reservist specializing in Air-Defense systems told the Wall Street Journal that he can't recall a time with "such a scale of DEFENSIVE PREPAREDNESS for a MEGA war in the north."

⚠️NOW – Israeli airspace almost avoided (completely empty). Only 2 planes at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

⚠️Highly Unusual- Iran will close all government offices in Tehran tomorrow, the excuse: due to the "heavy heat"

ALL Iranian government offices and banks in Tehran province and the neighboring Alborz province will be closed on Wednesday, the Iranian government announced, citing a 'significant rise in temperature' as the reason.

It is unclear if the shutdown is related to Iran's potential plans to retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Earlier today, the Iranian Aviation Organization issued a NOTAM, warning pilots and aviation authorities of a risk of “gunfire activities” in western Iran 🇮🇷 on August 7 and 8.

ISRAELI HOSPITALS DECLARE THEMSELVES PREPARED FOR MASS CASUALTY EVENTS.

Since the start of war, hospitals have conducted drills, stockpiled supplies, and moved wards underground, readying themselves for worst-case scenarios, with MDA cooperation.

Health Minister Uriel Buso convened a series of medical readiness assessments with hospital directors and health maintenance organization executives last week following the double assassinations of Hamas head Ismail Haniyeh in Teheran and Hezbollah military head Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

BREAKING: Pakistan Plans to Supply Iran With Ballistic Missiles for Its Attack Against Israel

JUST IN 📉🔻The stock market earthquake has so far wiped out 8,200,000,000,000 (8.2 trillion) dollars.

"This war was all planned years ago and now it's here" Ex-CIA Agent | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Australia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Indonesia, the UAE and India have all advised their citizens to stay away amid riots

Several countries, including Australia, Malaysia and Indonesia, have issued safety warnings to their citizens about travelling to the UK in light of widespread anti-immigration protests across the country.

Multiple demonstrations turned violent across Britain over the weekend, as anti-immigration protesters clashed with police following the murder of three children by a teenager of African descent last week.

According to media reports, at least five countries have now issued travel warnings to their citizens.

Malaysia was the first country to issue a notice to its citizens in the UK on Sunday, urging them to “stay away from protest areas” and “remain vigilant.”

The Indonesian Embassy in London issued a similar appeal, urging its citizens in the UK to be cautious, especially if traveling or doing activities outside the home, and to “avoid large crowds and places that have the potential to become gathering places for masses or groups of demonstrators.”

Nigeria issued a travel alert on Monday, warning its citizens planning to visit the UK that demonstrations in parts of the UK have been “large and in some instances unruly” and that “there is an increased risk of violence and disorder.”

In its warning on Monday, the Australian government also advised its citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution,” saying: “Avoid areas where protests are occurring due to the potential for disruption and violence.”

On Monday, the official account of the UAE Embassy in London urged citizens of the country to “exercise the necessary precautions and avoid crowded areas.”

India is the latest nation to have issued a warning. On Tuesday morning, the High Commission of India in London reportedly said it was “closely monitoring the situation,” and warned Indian citizens to “stay vigilant and exercise due caution while traveling in the UK” and avoid any areas where protests may be taking place.

Dozens of British towns and cities have been rocked by protests against immigration and Islam since last Monday, when a British teenager of Rwandan descent stabbed three children to death and injured ten others in the town of Southport, near Liverpool.

READ MORE: British Army won’t act against protesters – MOD

Over 400 people have been arrested after riots rocked Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Hull, Belfast, Stoke, and other cities across UK, according to media reports.

https://warnews247.gr/war-monitor/israhl/se-theseis-bolhs-ekatontades-iranikoi-purauloi-stoxeuoun-strathgikes-egkatastaseis-se-olh-thn-ierousalhm-oi-hpa-metaferoun-moires-f-22-raptor-kai-f-a-18-sth-m-anatolh/

⚠️Man in Liverpool films the police deliberately directing Far Left protesters towards individuals labeled as ‘Far Right’ by the government to intentionally incite conflict.

It looks like the British government wants a civil war.

They are setting them up!