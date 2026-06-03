Just as I come on-line again after 7 days things are flaring up in the Middle East in a major way.

From yesterday.

Iran has severed all diplomatic talks with the United States, accusing Israel of violating the ceasefire by bombing its proxy militia Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Iran’s top negotiators on Monday stopped exchanging messages with the US through Pakistani intermediaries as Tehran vowed to fully shut down the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Iranian state-affiliated news outlet Tasnim.



The report claims Iran cut off communication because it believes one of the preconditions for the ceasefire was a halt to the IDF’s continued attacks on its Hezbollah allies in Lebanon.



The regime says ‘No dialogue will take place’ until Israel fully withdraws from Lebanon and also stops attacks in Gaza, according to Tasnim.



‘Also, the resistance front and Iran have resolved to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their supporters,’ a regime official told state media.



The Trump administration has spent recent weeks trying to quell the fighting by brokering a temporary ceasefire between Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and Lebanon, but those efforts have not succeeded.



Oil markets went into a frenzy following news of the ceasefire’s collapse, with crude prices climbing more than six percent.



The closure of the strait, which moves one-fifth of all global oil, has raised gas prices across the globe for months.

Strait of Bab El-Mandab; Second Choke-Point: Sea Cargo

A simultaneous closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would block approximately 25% of the world’s oil and gas supply and threaten up to 30% of global container shipping, creating a catastrophic “double chokepoint” crisis. This scenario places an estimated $10 billion in global trade at risk per day, severely disrupting energy, food security, and manufacturing supply chains across Asia, Africa, and Europe.



Oil Supply Collapse:



With Hormuz already disrupted, the closure of Bab el-Mandeb eliminates Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline lifeline to its Red Sea port of Yanbu, potentially halting Gulf oil exports within weeks.



Price Spikes:



Analysts warn oil prices could surge toward $120 per barrel or higher, exacerbating global inflation and straining economies already facing energy shocks.



Rerouting Costs:



Vessels would be forced to divert around the Cape of Good Hope, adding 10–15 days to voyages and increasing fuel costs by $1.2–1.8 million per round trip, significantly reducing global shipping capacity.





Supply Chain Disruption:



The blockade would sever the shortest maritime route between Asia and Europe, impacting 10–12% of global seaborne trade and critical commodities like aluminum, automobiles, and consumer durables.



Food Crisis:



The closure threatens global food security, particularly for import-dependent nations in South Asia and Africa, as one-third of global seaborne fertilizer trade (mostly urea) transits these straits; urea prices have already risen significantly.



Regional Impact:



Asia faces immediate energy shortages, while the Horn of Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa risk acute food insecurity, with projections indicating 45 million more people could face hunger if the conflict persists.

MeidasTouch host Ben Meiselas reports on all hell breaking loose in the Middle East as the so-called ceasefire between the United and Iran is demonstrated as a farce as the United States attacked Iran and Iran responded with attacks against United States interests in Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain.

BREAKING: EXPLOSION THROUGHOUT MIDDLE EAST w/ LT COL Anthony Aguilar & FMR CIA RAY MCGOVERN

LT Col Anthony Aguilar breaks down the latest news that Iran has fired missiles at Kuwait in multiple locations. Camp Arifjan and Ali al Salem Airbase were hit.



Anthony Aguilar is a retired United States Army Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer (Green Beret) who served for 25 years

⚡NO DEAL. MISSILES LAUNCHED! IRAN NUKES??

UPDATE: While uploading this video missile impacts and exchanges across the gulf in response to the US targeting IRGC assets in Hotmuz.



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