Seemorerocks

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Susanna's avatar
Susanna
5h

Not only in the middle east. Ukraine and Russia are also attacking each other since last night

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TruthWatchNZ's avatar
TruthWatchNZ
4h

Merrily destroying everything aren't they? Just what the globalists want.

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