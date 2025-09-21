Digital ID proposal part of broader immigration system reform -FT

Announcement expected at party conference, details still being finalized -FT

Government committed to tech for service access -spokesperson

https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uks-starmer-set-push-digital-id-plans-ft-reports-2025-09-19/

Campaigners have criticised the government's claim that digital identification cards will stop small boat migrants crossing the channel.

Sir Keir Starmer is ploughing ahead with plans to introduce the scheme in line with efforts to overhaul the country's asylum and immigration system and reduce crossings in the Channel.

The PM has been 'exploring' the idea in recent weeks, although finer details of the scheme are supposedly still being ironed out, according to the Financial Times.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Pat McFadden has suggested digital ID cards could help tackle the record numbers of small boat crossings and could serve as a deterrent for migrants.

But critics have rubbished the claim as 'utter nonsense', and accused Starmer of 'gaslighting' the public in order to gain support for the plans, which could be announced as early as the Labour conference next week.

Alan Miller, co founder of the campaign group The Together Association, said: 'Pat McFadden said It's going to stop the boats. How is that going to work?'

'What are they going to do give everyone smart phones?' he added in a video on social media. 'They are gas lighting us, it's nonsense.'

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has voiced similar doubts, saying: 'I think as a way of helping to control immigration, it is not really going to solve the problem.'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15117501/Keir-Starmer-nonsense-claim-digital-ID-stop-boats.html