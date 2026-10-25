Netanyahu’s Final Scheming — ‘The Iran Card for Day After Election to Force a Unity Government?’
Conflicts Forum’s compilation of excerpts from leading Israeli political & security commentators (predominantly translated from Hebrew), 24 October 2026
Ma’ariv: ‘Netanyahu may reignite Iran hostilities to pressure Eisenkot into joining a unity government under his leadership’ /
Top Israeli security officials: ‘No immediate threat to Israel’s security requiring an attack on Iran; Netanyahu is selling the public falsehoods’ /
Netanyahu Trailing in Final Polls — Eisenkot’s Yashar 22-23 seats; Netanyahu’s Likud 19-21 seats /
Ma’ariv: ‘Senior Israeli Officials claim intelligence suggests Iran considering an attack; Israeli Defence establishment sources disagree’ /
‘Preparations for the Day After Elections Begin — Unity, Defectors, or Another Election’ /
Netanyahu & Smotrich’s final desperate attempts to consolidate fragmented right-wing bloc fail /
Facing possible sanctions, Netanyahu proposes transforming Israel into a ‘Crypto State’
[These compilations are drawn from analysis & commentary by leading Israeli political & security commentators, predominantly translated from Hebrew sources — as reports published in Hebrew often provide a different window on Israeli internal discourse. Minor edits have been made for clarity during translation].
CONSEQUENTIAL OBSERVATIONS —
Final election polls give Eisenkot slight edge over Netanyahu, neither bloc a majority — Eisenkot’s Yashar 22-23 seats; Netanyahu’s Likud 19-21 seats (Haaretz):
Final polls published by Israel’s three main television channels showed Eisenkot’s bloc leading Netanyahu’s governing coalition by 2-6 Knesset seats. All three polls placed Eisenkot’s Yashar first, with 22 seats in the Channel 13 and Kan polls and 23 in Channel 12’s. Netanyahu’s Likud came in second, with 21 seats in the Channel 12 poll, 20 in Kan’s and 19 in Channel 13’s. None of the polls projected either bloc securing the 61 seats needed for a majority. Arab-majority parties projected to win a combined 14-16 seats.