Seemorerocks

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James's avatar
James
1h

I think the apes on this planet are too violent to attract many alien tourists.

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
1h

Deporting thousands of criminal illegal 👽s let in by Biden-Mayorkas, so they could traffic children for sex/labor slavery, lowered US murder rates to historical lows. It and other crime rates would be even lower if not for Blue State criminal sanctuaries.

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