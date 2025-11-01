Seemorerocks

Tedd88
3h

The "PROBLEM" WILL have to get FINISHED! After Russia and China and the free world, have become liberated and empowered into a position to do it.

The Tsar, CORRECTLY kicked the jews out. But, LEFT THEM TO SCHEME along his border, in the Pale. And would eventually pay dearly for that. We cant just kick this problem down the road, to keep doing this over and over again.

It has to get FINISHED. Like the last war with Carthage. And salt the earth over it. This jewish problem, is NOT AN ABBERATION. Its the SAME PROBLEM, for 4000 years!

Rebal
3h

It appears they feel a little short in the pants.. and in the head.

They call Trump aggressive? They dont see that in themselves, and dangerous too?

No, they won't intimidate anyone who will not allow bullies to intimidate. We aren't scared little puppies, weve put in the time; weve fought long and hard...no time for fear.

