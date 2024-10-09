Blazing Press -

I am not sure how Jones walks this back. It seems right after saying this, Elon gave him back his Twitter account and the Trumps offered him a "press sec" position in the new Trump Admin. His tune changed immediately to praise of these two men after that happened. Makes you wonder. He said later that a Trump win is tied to his own and the infowars destiny.

In this clip, Alex Jones is speculating that Donald Trump and Elon Musk are the two most likely candidates to be the Antichrist/False prophet of revelation.

https://t.me/seemorerocks/76336