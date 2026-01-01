I have been having a quiet day of rest but have come out to post this.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/trump-shares-nypost-op-ed-210659483.html

Putin Drops Bombshell New Year Message On Ukraine War, Shocks Zelensky & Europe | WATCH

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in his country’s eventual victory in the nearly four-year fighting against its neighbour. Despite progress in peace negotiations, which he didn't mention, Putin reaffirmed his belief in Russia’s eventual success in the conflict during his traditional New Year’s address. He gave special praise to Russian troops deployed in Ukraine, describing them as heroes "fighting for your native land, truth and justice". "We believe in you and our victory,” Putin said.

Did Trump Green-Light An Attack On Putin’s Residence? w/ John Helmer

On December 29, 2025, Russia's government accused the Zelensky regime of launching a massive drone attack on a residence of the Russian President in the Novgorod region. Novgorod lies much closer to Estonia than Ukraine.



According to Russian officials, the strike took place “practically immediately after” talks were held in Florida between Trump and Zelenskyy on ending the war in Ukraine.



When asked about these allegations by the press, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the attack and plainly implied that he had no foreknowledge of the operation.



Is Trump telling the truth, or did the Trump regime know of and approve the attack in advance? Moreover, how is Russia likely to respond?



To explore these issues, Dimitri Lascaris speaks with John Helmer, an analyst with extensive expertise in Russian affairs.

Russia Releases EVIDENCE of Kiev Drone Attack, Hardens Stance on Ukraine Deal | Daniel McAdams

What Really Happened With That Drone Attack On Putin’s Compound?

‘Please Spare Us…’: Ukraine Army ‘Surrenders’; Dramatic Video Shows Troops Pleading With Putin’s Men

Images from the Dnipro battlefield capture a stark reality as Ukrainian soldiers cross the river—not to advance, but to surrender. Released by Russia’s defence ministry, the footage shows troops laying down weapons amid ongoing fighting. Russian officials say such scenes are becoming more common, claiming increasing numbers of Ukrainian units are exhausted, isolated, and unable to hold positions. The Dnipro, once a firm dividing line, now frames some of the war’s most symbolic moments, highlighting the mounting pressure along the front