Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT! ZELENSKY IS FINISHED But Heres the TRUTH, Russia Isn't Buying it! EUROPE WANTS NUKE SHIELDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore⚡ALERT! ZELENSKY IS FINISHED But Heres the TRUTH, Russia Isn't Buying it! EUROPE WANTS NUKE SHIELDRobin WestenraMar 01, 20254Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT! ZELENSKY IS FINISHED But Heres the TRUTH, Russia Isn't Buying it! EUROPE WANTS NUKE SHIELDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareFor what it’s worth4Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ALERT! ZELENSKY IS FINISHED But Heres the TRUTH, Russia Isn't Buying it! EUROPE WANTS NUKE SHIELDCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
The Abusers running those countries want MONEY, and CON TROL
WW# is their way to that.
Assist the resist.