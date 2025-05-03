Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ ALERT! WW3 SIGNAL?! ALL Peace Talks Have COLLAPSED at THE SAME TIME!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore⚡ ALERT! WW3 SIGNAL?! ALL Peace Talks Have COLLAPSED at THE SAME TIME!Robin WestenraMay 03, 20251Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ ALERT! WW3 SIGNAL?! ALL Peace Talks Have COLLAPSED at THE SAME TIME!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21ShareOccasionally, Canadian Prepper delivers a first-rate analysis. He has here and you’d better pay attention.1Share this postSeemorerocks ⚡ ALERT! WW3 SIGNAL?! ALL Peace Talks Have COLLAPSED at THE SAME TIME!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore21Share
Robin, do you know who translated this video in the french language?
Denis Jean
I ain't convinced there are adversaries. I see satraps squabbling. Nor am I convinced nuclear weapons work.