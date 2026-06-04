Today has been a busy day - much busier than I would have liked.

I am going to be off-line again tomorrow to give my partner a chance to do her online conference

Canadian Prepper

Iranian Missile Attack ‘WIPES OUT’ U.S. Naval Command & Control Centre In Gulf | IRGC’s Big Claim

Fresh tensions are erupting in the Middle East after Iran claimed it targeted a US military command-and-control center aboard an American naval destroyer operating in the Sea of Oman.

Tehran said the action was carried out in response to alleged US aggression against Iranian commercial shipping and violations near the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian military warned that it is closely monitoring US and Israeli activities in the region and vowed a swift response to any future hostile actions.

Tehran also renewed threats of retaliation over the loss of the Iranian warship Dena and its crew.

However, US Central Command strongly rejected the claims, calling them false and insisting that all American military assets continue to operate safely and without disruption.