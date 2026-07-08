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🚨Iran SHOCKS Trump With MISSILE Strikes! | US REVOKES MoU Agreement!

🚨Iran: “The Agreement WILL COLLAPSE” | 7 EXPLOSIONS In US Strikes | CENTCOM Confirms

Update

URGENT



Right now, intense naval clashes between the Iranian army and American warships and destroyers in the Strait of Hormuz. The historic night has begun now @kwnn_yemen God is Great, your prayers, follow their account @moo0sai

Iranian missiles are pounding American bases in Bahrain, and the roar of violent explosions can be heard now

Hal Turner’s reporting

UPDATED AGAIN 11:24 PM EDT -- -- IRAN RETALIATING . . . . Iran Suffering “Numerous Explosions” After Hitting FOUR Commercial Ships in 2 Dys

Numerous reports are flooding-in as of 5:00 PM eastern US time Tuesday, reporting “numerous explosions” at “several locations” inside Iran. It is ___believed___ the U.S. is striking Iran again at this hour.

Any U.S. Strikes would likely be retaliation for Iran hitting a total of FOUR (4) commercial oil / LNG vessels over the past 36 hours or so.

Reports are saying there have been “6 explosions” in or near the city of Qeshm and other reports claiming the sound of SEVEN (7) explosions in the vicinity of the village of Tahrovi in Sirik County, Iran.

UPDATE 5:53 PM EDT --

U.S. ATTACK CONFIRMED!

U.S. Air Forces are conducting “massive” bombing raids on Iranian military facilities located along the Iranian coastline and on islands in the Persian Gulf.

UPDATE 6:07 PM EDT --

This US strike on Iran is much heavier than previous retaliatory strikes over 20 explosions in Bandar Abbas alone.

UPDATE 6:23 PM EDT --

Just got told “these strikes are ‘punishment, not proportional” and won’t be over for a while.

UPDATE 6:54 PM EDT --

Likely Related: MASSIVE Power Outage in Bahrain and Kuwait There is no reason reported for this but I am speculating that Iran’s Handala group HACKED their power grids. They had made these threats in the past.

Hal Turner Analysis:

With regard to these Strikes not being over for awhile . . . indicates that the initial wave of carrier-based airstrikes is just the opening salvo of a sustained, high-intensity operation.

By moving past standard tit-for-tat retaliation, the United States is intentionally executing an asymmetric campaign aimed at permanently degrading the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) ability to project power in the region.

This stark admission confirms that Washington is no longer seeking to simply deter Iranian actions, but is actively dismantling its southern military infrastructure.

With U.S. Navy fighter jets continuing to pound strategic assets across Bandar Abbas, Sirik, and Qeshm Island, the Pentagon is settling in for an extended air campaign to thoroughly break the IRGC’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

UPDATE 10:34 PM EDT --

Iran is retaliating at this hour. Iran has Fired BALLISTIC MISSILES Toward the U.S. Base in Bahrain Reports of EXPLOSIONS at the U.S. Fifth Fleet Base and Al-Isa Airbase in Bahrain.

Iran is also firing at US Navy warships in the Gulf of Oman.

This is reportedly in retaliation for the U.S. strikes on southern Iran.

UPDATE 11:24 PM EDT --

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says “Restraint is over, they will no target the American - Zionist Enemy.”

Machine -Translation:

Iran has reportedly “Obliterated” the US Navy 5th Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain. The video below is purportedly of the US Navy base burning tonight: