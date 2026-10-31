Katie AK here with an important message.

I know we are all very focused on the election at present, but there is another issue that needs our attention, and we have only three days to act!

The Ministry of Health is once again considering new regulations for natural health products, including vitamins, dietary supplements, herbal remedies and other products many New Zealanders rely on to support their health and wellbeing.

Feedback is being called for and closes 11:59 pm on Monday 2 November 2026.

This an important opportunity to influence the direction of any future legislation.

As we saw with the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act 2023, we saw what can happen when New Zealanders speak up about proposed regulation of natural health products.

We need to make sure that consumer choice, affordable access, traditional natural health practices and proportionate regulation remain central to any new system.

Providing your feedback is straightforward:

1. Use our guide to help share your feedback.

We have taken the time to provide a guide to each of those questions below.

https://realitycheck.radio/natural-health-products-consultation-feedback-guide/

2. For more information:

You can read my latest blog on RCR:

https://realitycheck.radio/have-your-say-government-proposes-new-regulation-of-natural-health-products/

Or catch my latest Legal Hub with Paul:

https://rcr.media/episodes/legal-hub-with-katie-ashby-koppens-renewed-regulation-push-for-natural-health-products/

Ministry of Health is once again considering new regulations for natural health products, including vitamins, dietary supplements, herbal remedies and other products many New Zealanders rely on to support their health and wellbeing.

Feedback is being called for and closes 11:59 pm on Monday 2 November 2026.

This an important opportunity to influence the direction of any future legislation.

As we saw with the repeal of the Therapeutic Products Act 2023, we saw what can happen when New Zealanders speak up about proposed regulation of natural health products.

We need to make sure that consumer choice, affordable access, traditional natural health practices and proportionate regulation remain central to any new system.

Providing your feedback is straightforward:

1. Use our guide to help share your feedback.

We have taken the time to provide a guide to each of those questions below.

https://realitycheck.radio/natural-health-products-consultation-feedback-guide/

2. For more information:

You can read my latest blog on RCR:

https://realitycheck.radio/have-your-say-government-proposes-new-regulation-of-natural-health-products/

Or catch my latest Legal Hub with Paul:

https://rcr.media/episodes/legal-hub-with-katie-ashby-koppens-renewed-regulation-push-for-natural-health-products/