For years, politicians from across the political spectrum insisted the Online Safety Act would focus solely on illegal content – shielding children from pornography, criminal exploitation, and material encouraging or assisting suicide – without threatening free expression. But from the moment its age-verification duties took effect on 25 July, that reassurance began to unravel.

Social media sites, search engines, and video-sharing services are now legally required to shield under-18s from content deemed harmful to their mental or physical well-being. Failure to comply risks fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global turnover, whichever is greater.

At the heart of the regime is a requirement to implement “highly effective” age checks. If a platform cannot establish with high confidence that a user is over 18, it must restrict access to a wide category of ‘sensitive’ content, even when that content is entirely lawful. This has major implications for platforms where news footage, protest clips or political commentary appear in real time.

X users in Britain are reporting that footage of rapidly growing anti-mass migration protests in the country is being blocked.

The development comes as the so called Online Safety Act law came into force for social media companies on Friday.

The law was passed by the previous Conservative government, just one of the many disastrous policies they embraced that led to the leftist Labour Party coming back into power with a massive majority last year.

British users of X shared screenshots of messages that popped up while they attempted to view footage from the protests, which started in Epping after a migrant sexually assaulted a teenage girl and have since spread around the country.

The Online Safety Act came into effect on Friday 25th July and we are already seeing the impact on Free Speech



“Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age,” one of the messages in question reads.

The Free Speech Union remarked “Our fears appear to have been vindicated on the very first day of the Online Safety Act’s enactment.”

“If you have a standard X account in the UK – presumably the majority of British users – it appears that you may not be able to see any protest footage that contains violence. We’re aware of one censored post that shows an arrest being made,” the post added.

“We warned repeatedly about how censorious this piece of legislation would be,” it concludes.

The age checks are purported to be in place to block children from seeing pornographic content, however, they seem to have been broadened to any content deemed to be violent, or misinformative, at least on X.

Even parliamentary speeches, this one being about Pakistani rape gangs, are now blocked.

The government has threatened to fine any social media platform up to £18 million or 10 per cent of its global turnover, if it is deemed to have contravened the law.

X owner Elon Musk, while not specifically addressing the restriction of protest footage, said on Saturday that the Online Safety Act’s “purpose is suppression of the people.”

Meanwhile, close to 300,000 people at time of writing have signed an online petition calling for the repeal the Online Safety Act, surpassing the requirement for parliament to consider a motion for debate.

In response to the apparent censorship, searches for VPNs in Britain reportedly surged by over 700 per cent on Friday.

We also have this news emerging today…

The Telegraph report states:

An elite team of police officers is to monitor social media for anti-migrant sentiment amid fears of summer riots. Detectives will be drawn from forces across the country to take part in a new investigations unit that will flag up early signs of potential civil unrest. The division, assembled by the Home Office, will aim to “maximise social media intelligence” gathering after police forces were criticised over their response to last year’s riots.

So there’s a whole new “elite” unit monitoring spicy tweets, but criminals are just roaming free to do as they please.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urged last week that owing to rampant crime and the unwillingness to deal with it, the country is on the verge of societal collapse.

Ofcom’s guidance makes clear that simple box-ticking exercises – like declaring your age or agreeing to terms of service – will no longer suffice. Instead, platforms are expected to use tools like facial age estimation, ID scans, open banking credentials, or digital identity wallets.

The Act also pushes companies to filter harmful material before it appears in users’ feeds. Ofcom’s broader regulatory guidance warns that recommender systems can steer young users toward material they didn’t ask for. In response, platforms may now be expected to reconfigure their algorithms to filter out entire categories of lawful expression before it reaches underage or unverified users.

One platform already moving in this direction is X. Its approach offers a revealing – and potentially sobering – glimpse of where things may be heading. The company uses internal signals, including when an account was created, any prior verification, and behavioural data, to estimate a user’s age. If that process fails to confirm the user is over 18, they are automatically placed into a sensitive content filtering mode. As the platform’s Help Center explains: “Until we are able to determine if a user is 18 or over, they may be defaulted into sensitive media settings, and may not be able to access sensitive media.”

This system runs without user opt-in and applies at scale. Depending on how X classifies it, filtered material may include adult humour, graphic imagery, political commentary, or footage of violence.

And already, there are signs that lawful content is quietly being screened out.

One example came on 25 July, the day the Act came into force, during a protest outside the Britannia Hotel in Seacroft, Leeds, where asylum seekers are being housed. A video showing police officers restraining and arresting a protester was posted on X, but quickly became inaccessible to many UK-based users. Instead, viewers saw the message: “Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age.”

West Yorkshire Police denied any involvement in blocking the footage. X declined to comment, but its AI chatbot, Grok, indicated the clip had been restricted under the Online Safety Act due to violent content. Though lawful and clearly newsworthy, the footage was likely flagged by automated systems intended to shield children from real-world violence.

In theory, adult users can regain access by submitting to age verification. But at present, X offers no way to initiate that process. Age checks are being rolled out gradually and, for now, only when triggered by opaque internal signals. As a result, many users appear to be defaulted into restricted mode with no clear route to restore full access. Even where verification becomes available, uptake may remain limited – not necessarily because users reject it outright, but because defaults tend to stick. As behavioural research has consistently shown, most people tend not to change pre-selected settings.

What appears to be emerging isn’t just a two-tier internet, but something subtler and more insidious: a default-off model of speech and expression, where access to lawful content is no longer presumed but withheld until certain hurdles are cleared. On platforms like X, the door is currently closed before users even approach it. Elsewhere, full access depends on navigating a system of checks and classifications. Either way, the longstanding assumption that legal speech should be visible by default is being quietly dismantled.

