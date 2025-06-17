At about 6:30 PM eastern US time tonight, President Donald Trump posted on Social media, the following:
It has already been made emphatically clear to just about everyone, that if Israel uses a nuclear weapon against Iran, "other countries" on this planet will use nuclear weapons against Israel.
MORE: Israeli Television stations are publicly reporting that "Trump has decided to join- in" with Israel's attack upon Iran.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/urgent-trump-tells-everyone-to-immediately-evacuate-tehran
So much for the “no new wars promise.” Along with all the others. They’ve been saying Iran is close to having a nuke for 25 years. Please. Give me a break. This is because Trump does as his master BiBi says. I’m sure this has nothing to do with his “greater Israel” project. 🥴🥴🤡🤡👌🏼👌🏼