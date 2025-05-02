Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
2h

It’s amazing Zelensky got married in the orthodox church, his kid dad were baptised in that church, and he used to talk about killing Jews. After the war broke out he declared himself as Jewish and a number of months back he was reported as saying hee wants to make Ukraine the Jewish Ukraine. And recently I read comments online that Putin was raised by Chabad .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Reis's avatar
Pat Reis
2h

Our involvement in the Ukrainian war has always been about Israel getting their country, decimating their Christians and supplying them with the resources to do so. Zelenskyy and Putin are also part of this unholy alliance!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture