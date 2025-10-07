This is what Rick Wiles of TruNews wrote this morning

Dear Robin,

I don’t like the speed the world is moving toward war. This is not going to have a happy ending. Cycles expert Charles Nenner believes two billion humans will die in World War III. I talk about it in my book Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis.

Here is today’s Third World War update:

“Everybody’s Preparing for War.”

Serbia’s president is nervous because war fever is rampant on the European continent and nobody’s trying to cool down the temperature. President Alexandar Vucic said this about his fellow European leaders:

“They are not interested in talks and negotiations. They are digging their trenches and waiting for the beginning, knowing that war is coming anyway. They are waiting and preparing.”

President Vucic said the whole world is preparing for war. “It will be increasingly difficult in the world. It will be more difficult for us as well, for the simple reason that people must know that everyone is preparing for war. And when they are preparing for war, it means that there will be one. And I tell you there will be.”

Tomahawks to Ukraine? Yes or No?

Did President Trump sign off on sending lethal U.S. Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia? Some sources said the answer is “yes,” but others say the American president has not yet decided.

Russian President Putin warned that shipping Tomahawks to Ukraine would destroy American-Russian relations.

Institute for the Study of War, a deep state think tank, published a map of targets the Tomahawks could hit. Imagine a Russian think tank publishing a map of targets inside the USA that could be destroyed.

Tomahawks have a range of 1,600 miles, much farther than ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles. According to the ISW, nearly 2,000 Russian military targets are within range of Tomahawks, including the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, and the Engels-2 Air Base in Saratov Oblast.

Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged that President Trump is considering sending the deadly missiles to Ukraine. The Ukraine military lacks the expertise and satellite intelligence necessary to fire the rockets. That means the U.S. military must assist the Ukrainians in attacking Russia. Do you think that might start a nuclear war?

My hunch is this: When the first major Russia target (such as Moscow’s electric utility plant) is destroyed, Putin will strike Kiev with a nuclear warhead delivered by a hypersonic missile. It will end the Ukraine war, but enrage NATO war proponents who will demand retaliation. Such retaliation may not be delivered for 1-3 years.

I’ve always believed that NATO’s strategy for years has been to goad Putin into fighting a war he doesn’t want to fight for the purpose of destroying Russia before the BIG WAR with China.

Former U.K. Defense Minister: Let’s Destroy Crimea!

Former U.K. Defense chief Ben Wallace dreams of blowing up the Kerch Strait Bridge that connects Crimea with Russia. But he doesn’t stop there. Mr. Wallace also publicly fantasizes about bombing Crimea until nothing could live there.

Speaking at a forum at the Warsaw Security Forum in late September, Mr. Wallace told the audience, “We have to help Ukraine have the long-range capabilities to make Crimea unviable. We need to choke the life out of Crimea. If it is not inhabitable or not possible for it to function…I think, if we do that, Putin will suddenly realize he’s got something to lose.”

Former Russian Official Published Map of U.K. Targets

Dmitry Rogozin, former chief of Russia’s space agency, responded to Mr. Wallace’s threat by posting a map revealing 23 targets in Great Britain that will be destroyed by Russian missiles. He warned that living in the U.K. will become “deadly dangerous.” The targets include military and industrial sites in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Dmitry Medvedev: Europeans “Should Crap Themselves With Fear”

Former Russia President Medvedev had some colorful words for European leaders who are alarmed by the sight of mysterious drones flying over European cities and important infrastructure. Although he did not acknowledge that the drones are Russian, he said the West should feel “the danger of war.”

The vice chairman of Russia’s national security council posted on social media:

“The causes of this panic around ‘Russian drones’ could be any of the listed reasons or a combination of them…(But) that’s not the main thing. The main thing is that the shortsighted Europeans should feel on their own skin what the danger of war is. So that they fear and tremble like stupid animals in a herd being driven to the slaughter. So that they crap themselves with fear.”

Rumors of War: U.S. Allegedly Shipping Weapons to Israel for Attack on Iran

Various highly connected people, such as businessman Simon Hunt, have said in recent days that they were informed by their sources that the United States is shipping heavy armament, missiles, and weapons to Israel in preparation for an all-out war between the Zionist state and the Republic of Iran. I have no confirmation that these rumors are true, but the Middle East is rife with rumors that war is imminent. It is not clear which side will strike first. Some sources predict Israel and the USA are plotting a surprise attack, but others say Iran will strike first.

Last week Iranian Major General Mohsen Rezaei, former commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps, said, “The moment Israel starts a war, we will also enter a war with the United States.”

Iran’s missiles could hit multiple American military bases and Navy warships in the Middle East.

I encourage you to read Mega Fire: America’s Next Fourth Turning Crisis. We are much closer to a war than most people realize. The war will be fought with nuclear, biological, chemical, scalar, laser, robotic, and weather weapons.

Our only hope is Jesus Christ.

In Service of Our Lord,

Rick Wiles

Trump says he’s “sort of made a decision” on supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

President Trump said on Monday that he has “sort of made a decision” about selling long-range Tomahawk missiles to NATO countries in order for them to be supplied to Ukraine.

Why it matters: Ukraine claims the Tomahawks would give it the ability to hit military targets deep inside Russia and help in deterring Russian leader Vladimir Putin and getting him to the negotiating table on better terms.

State of play: I sort of made a decision pretty much,” Trump said when asked by reporters in the Oval Office if he had made a decision on supplying Tomahawks to Ukraine.

Trump said he wants to know what the Ukrainians plan to do with the missiles before he supplies them.

“Where they are sending them, I guess I will have to ask that question. I would ask some questions. I am not looking to see an escalation,” he said.

What they’re saying: “A Ukrainian official and a source close to the Ukrainian government said they didn’t know what Trump’s decision was.

The source close to the Ukrainian government said Trump administration officials expressed concerns in recent weeks about whether the U.S. could control the use of the missiles by Ukraine after they are bought and paid for by NATO countries.

Friction point: Putin said on Sunday that the supply of Tomahawks to Ukraine would be a “completely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation.”

He stressed that Ukraine could not use the missiles without direct participation from the U.S., which would put the United States and Russia in direct confrontation and destroy any positive progress in the relations between the countries.

Driving the news: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month to provide Kyiv with Tomahawk missiles, which could give Ukraine the ability to strike as far into Russia as Moscow.